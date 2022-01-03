Info – JH Wrestling First Day of Practice

The Carbon Dino wrestling team was back on the mat on Wednesday night in their own gym as they welcomed in the South Sevier Rams. In a meet that would come down to the final match Carbon fell 42-36. Carbon goes into the rest of the season with two more...
Wrestling: Day one Highlights from the Bismarck Rotary Tournament. Wrestling: Day one Highlights from the Bismarck Rotary Tournament. Century High School student honored for designing logo to represent local organization. Bismarck Public Works Crews staying busy with wintry weather. Kindness Knights at Minot Public Library takes off Saturday. Frigid weather...
The Junior High winter off-season program will start next Monday, January 10th. Session will be held Monday & Wednesday at 3:45PM. These are open to all 7th/8th students. Please contact Coach Echer or Coach Hinkle for more info. ALL OFF SEASON STUDENTS WILL MEET AT 3:35PM ON MONDAY IN THE...
Deena Pribonic had no choice but to feel ecstatic.
The coach of McDowell's competitive spirit program knew Saturday's District 10 meet would be a victorious one before it began at the Hagerty Family Events Center's Joann Mullen Gymnasium.
...
The Bismarck Rotary Tournament made its return to the Capital City after a one-year lay-off, with wrestlers from all over the Northern Plains competing at the highest level. Top ten team scores after day one:1. Rapid City Stevens – 182.52. Sidney, MT – 1543. Bismarck – 147.54. Watertown – 143.55. Minot – 1316. Century – […]
Comments / 0