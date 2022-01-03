The Iconic Absolut Company Selects Gep Ai-driven Procurement Software To Transform Its Source-to-contract Process For All Its Direct And Indirect Spend Across Europe

Preliminary findings of third-party ISO evaluation indicate that DevvX is the most energy efficient blockchain available. Devvio, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise blockchain solutions, announced the initial findings of a months-long study of the environmental impact of its DevvX blockchain platform as measured against ISO standards 14040:2006 and 14044:2006. Known as a life cycle assessment (LCA), the comprehensive study involved a systematic analysis of the environmental effects of DevvX throughout its life cycle, with preliminary results demonstrating that the DevvX blockchain platform consumes dramatically less energy than other platforms. According to the third-party analysis, the platform uses approximately 347 million times less than Ethereum and 3.5 billion times less than Bitcoin per transaction.

