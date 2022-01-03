ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Pair of single-vehicle crashes result in one death, one with serious injuries

By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com
 5 days ago
Buy Now Albany police responded to a pair of serious single-vehicle crashes over the weekend, one with fatal injuries. File Photo

ALBANY -- Albany police responded to a pair of serious single-vehicle crashes over the weekend, one with fatal injuries.

Erick Lamar Reese, 49, of Albany, received fatal injuries when he was ejected from his 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer and moments later struck by the vehicle in a one-car accident on the 800 block of Turner Field Road on Saturday around 7:58 p.m.

A police report said Reese was traveling north on Turner Field Road and struck the east curb adjacent to the highway. The vehicle rotated counter-clockwise and ran off the road onto the east shoulder. Reese's vehicle struck a transformer box and began to overturn. He was ejected from the vehicle, then struck by it, sustaining fatal injuries.

Albany Police Department Patrolman Daryl Gutierrez was the primary investigator at the scene and was assisted by Lt. William Dowdell.

Reese's family members were notified at the scene.

Lavorick Welch, 22, of Albany, was driving a Yamaha ATV on the 400 block of Hickory Lane when he traveled northeast across the road and onto the property at 2015 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Sunday around 12:08 p.m.

The vehicle struck the southwest corner of the building at that address, and the driver sustained serious head injuries. He was transported to the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Emergency Center for treatment by Dougherty County EMS.

This crash, which is also being investigated by Gutierrez and Dowdell, remains under investigation.

