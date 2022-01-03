Report: Rockets suspend Wood, Porter for Monday's game

The Rockets will suspend Kevin Porter Jr and Christian Wood for Monday's game in Philadelphia after their actions during Saturday's loss to the Denver Nuggets, ESPN reported Monday morning.

Wood was benched for the start of the Rockets 124-111 loss to the Nuggets after he arrived to Toyota Center late and missed his NBA mandated COVID test. He played eight minutes in the first half, failing to register a single point while missing all four of his shots and grabbing one rebound. He refused to re-enter the game in the third quarter after assistant coach John Lucas called him out for his effort at halftime.

Porter started Saturday's game, but left Toyota Center after two heated arguments with with Lucas, one on the bench during the second quarter and the other at halftime, which escalated to the point where Porter threw an object in the locker room. The Rockets were in contact with Porter on Saturday night and he expressed remorse for his actions.

ESPN reported Monday both players traveled with the Rockets to Philadelphia.

Wood, 26, is the Rockets leading scorer this season, averaging 16.8 points per game. The Rockets have lost the only two games he has missed this season. Porter, 21, is averaging 12.8 points and 5.7 assists in his first full season as a Rocket.