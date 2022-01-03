ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Rockets suspend Wood, Porter for Monday's game

By Adam Spolane
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ljNcF_0dbeolbC00

The Rockets will suspend Kevin Porter Jr and Christian Wood for Monday's game in Philadelphia after their actions during Saturday's loss to the Denver Nuggets, ESPN reported Monday morning.

Wood was benched for the start of the Rockets 124-111 loss to the Nuggets after he arrived to Toyota Center late and missed his NBA mandated COVID test. He played eight minutes in the first half, failing to register a single point while missing all four of his shots and grabbing one rebound. He refused to re-enter the game in the third quarter after assistant coach John Lucas called him out for his effort at halftime.

Porter started Saturday's game, but left Toyota Center after two heated arguments with with Lucas, one on the bench during the second quarter and the other at halftime, which escalated to the point where Porter threw an object in the locker room. The Rockets were in contact with Porter on Saturday night and he expressed remorse for his actions.

ESPN reported Monday both players traveled with the Rockets to Philadelphia.

Wood, 26, is the Rockets leading scorer this season, averaging 16.8 points per game. The Rockets have lost the only two games he has missed this season. Porter, 21, is averaging 12.8 points and 5.7 assists in his first full season as a Rocket.

Comments / 0

Related
basketball-addict.com

Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. drains iso game-winner to stun Wizards

Kevin Porter Jr. just exorcised his demons with the Houston Rockets. The controversial scoring guard let his play do the talking against the Washington Wizards as he cooly sank the game-winner that left just 0.4 seconds left on the clock. Check out KPJ icing the game for the Rockets: KEVIN PORTER JR. FOR THE WIN […] The post Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. drains iso game-winner to stun Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Denver
Person
Christian Wood
The Dream Shake

Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood’s redemption in Rockets win over Wizards

Kevin Porter Jr. has been waiting for this moment for a long time — 65 days to be exact. November 2 inside the Staples Center, Porter missed a 26-foot step-back jump shot in the closing seconds of the Houston Rockets’ 119-117 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Had Porter connected on the game-winner, the shot would have been a vindication to his growth as the Rockets’ starting point guard.
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Kevin Porter Jr.'s buzzer-beater lifts Rockets over Wizards

WASHINGTON — This time, when Kevin Porter Jr. walked it off, Rockets coach Stephen Silas was waiting with a long, tight hug. A day after Porter said he would “do whatever it takes” to return from his suspension with a win, he did just enough, just in time.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Espn#Toyota Center#Covid
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
NBA
firstsportz.com

3 ideal destinations for DeMarcus Cousins after being waived off by Milwaukee Bucks

DeMarcus Cousins after being out of the league for a while this year agreed to sign a one year non guaranteed deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. After suiting up for 17 games for the Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks DeMarcus Cousins is again left with no home after being waived out and is again searching for a team who’ll beleive in him with one more chance as he didn’t quite really fill the spot of a backup center for the Milwaukee Bucks who have Brook Lopez their primary big man side-lined for months to come.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Toyota
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on new injury

In the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry banged knees with a defender. The two-time MVP reacted to the collision instantly. During the next timeout, he got examined by the team trainers and continued to play through the pain. Curry finishing the game was...
NBA
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Shows Off The Boxing Skills?

Scroll down for a video that surfaced on Twitter Thursday morning that apparently shows Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro displaying his boxing skills. It was fitting after Herro nearly got into a scuffle with Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic in the Heat's 115-109 victory Wednesday night. The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter when Nurkic set on a screen on Herro.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley On Kyrie Irving's Return: "I Don't Think It's Fair To The Game. I Don't Think It's Fair To The Team."

After missing months of the 2021-22 season, Kyrie Irving finally made his season debut on Wednesday, putting on an impressive performance after months of inactivity. You see, Irving was only missing time due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite being perfectly healthy and capable, Kyrie was disqualified to play per Brooklyn's health and safety protocols.
NBA
Fox Sports Radio

LeBron James Jumped The Gun Again

Doug Gottlieb: "Nobody in the real world is really all that bothered, because most people are like 'oh, that sucks, you made a mistake'. But when LeBron has 50 million followers, and he makes you out to be some guy who's totally insensitive...do you really think that if his dad mistakenly killed a 14 year old girl, he's gonna bring it up when the son hits a game winning jumper? Really? I think LeBron has way too much influence."
NBA
610AM Sports Radio

610AM Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
790
Followers
1K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/610sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy