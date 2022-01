Harvey Hohauser & Associates, an executive search firm based in Troy, announced Sam Frank has joined the organization as vice president of executive search. “The timing was right, and Sam is a perfect fit for our culture,” says Eric Hohauser, president of HH&A. “HH&A partnered with his third-generation family business, Leo Frank and Sons, a diamond wholesaler, to recruit a key sales executive which became instrumental in their continuity plan and positioned Leo Frank and Sons to be sold. Sam now applies his 30 years of business acumen and expertise to benefit HH&A and our clients.”

TROY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO