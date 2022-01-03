ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Make It Permanent' - Fans React To Cristiano Ronaldo Being Named Manchester United Captain

By Neil Andrew
 5 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Manchester United captain for the Premier League clash against Wolves on Monday and fans have taken to social media to have their say on the news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07cxcK_0dbelUR600
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The clash at Old Trafford will be a tough one for United with Wolves a difficult team to break down under manager Bruno Lage.

If they can secure a win however, they can move to within a point of West Ham United in fourth place and apply pressure to their rivals.

Harry Maguire misses the game through injury and in surprising news is replaced by Phil Jones.

The big news however is that interim manager Ralf Rangnick has handed the skipper's armband to the Portuguese international superstar.

Manchester United fans were clearly delighted as they posted their thoughts on Twitter with some calling for this to be a permanent move.

'Cristiano Ronaldo has NEVER lost a single game as a Captain in Club football in his entire career. 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐞!'

'THE GREATEST CAPTAIN EVER.'

'Captain Fantastic'

'Best captain in the world'

'Make it permanent'

'Now leave the Armband with him. He actually understands what the club is about.'

