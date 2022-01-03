Millions set to travel as winter weather and COVID-19 cases cause disruptions

COVID-19 disrupts 2021 holiday travel An airport ambassador wears a grinch mask while waiting to help to direct travelers in the terminal of Denver International Airport on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in Denver. Major airlines canceled hundreds of flights Friday amid staffing shortages largely tied to the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The latest COVID-19 variant is upending holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers — but it didn’t do much damage to holiday shopping. Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to COVID-19, as the nation’s travel woes extended beyond Christmas, with no clear indication when normal schedules would […]
Airlines blamed the spread of the omicron variant for travel disruptions that saw some 10,000 flights canceled globally over the holiday weekend and into Monday, as storms in the western United States compounded the chaos. Whiteout conditions in northwestern Nevada caused a 20-vehicle pileup on Sunday, officials said. Meanwhile, from...
With surging COVID-19 cases in the U.S., airlines are feeling the burn, with hundreds of flight cancellations and a recommendation from infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to implement a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel. Reuters reported Monday (Dec. 27) that these travel issues saw thousands of people stranded...
Thousands of US flights were canceled over New Year’s weekend as a combination of Covid-19 disruptions and wintry weather slowed travel. Flight cancellations have trended up steadily since Christmas Eve, hitting a new peak Saturday as millions travel over the holidays. Data from the website FlightAware shows more than...
SEATTLE — Washington transportation officials warn your holiday travel plans may be messy as the state deals with rising COVID-19 cases and the potential for winter weather on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. Washington State Ferries (WSF) is urging riders to double-check schedules as routes...
Thousands more flights were canceled across the United States on Monday amid the ongoing CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus nationwide surge in Omicron variant cases. Around 3,259 flights were canceled in total globally yesterday, of which around 1,474 were in the United States, according to the flight-tracking website, FlightAware. Of...
ABC NEWS– Travel chaos continues impacting million of Americans. Starting in North Carolina, where flight cancellations continue to grow by the minute. In Washington DC and Virginia, snow snarled traffic for nearly 24 hours, trapping driver in their cars. ABC’s Morgan Norwood has the latest.
ABC NEWS– Even with the expansion of Pfizer’s booster shots, coronavirus cases are still rapidly spreading across the county. ABC’s Reena Roy looked into how some schools plan to now move back to remote learning for the start of the Spring 2022 semester.
A winter weather watch is in effect for Columbia through Saturday evening, and the expected snow could potentially impact New Year's Eve and New Year's Day plans for mid-Missourians.
Don't let Thursday and Friday's mild temperatures fool you — 2022 is set to kick off with freezing temperatures, literally. After a high of...
ABC NEWS– With coronavirus cases surging nationwide, some good news from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about vaccine protection. A new study of one million fully vaccinated adults shows severe illness is extremely rare, less than a fraction of a percent. ABC’s Matt Gutman has the latest....
Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
A man in his 20s has died with Covid in New South Wales, as the state detected 34,994 new cases on Thursday. The young man, who was from the ACT, was double vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions, NSW Health said on Thursday. He died at St Vincent's Hospital...
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Maryland and Washington, DC, overnight. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are possible with isolated high amounts of up to 6 inches in certain areas. The advisory begins at 9 p.m. on Jan. 6 and ends at...
I thought the Tri-Cities was hit with a good amount of snow over the last few days. I knew that Snoqualmie Pass had reached a record. However, I was completely taken by surprise when I saw a friend's post on Facebook this morning. He is from Iowa, so, he's quite familiar with heavy snowfall. But this latest dumping from Mother Nature even caught him off guard.
Comments / 0