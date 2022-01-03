ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millions set to travel as winter weather and COVID-19 cases cause disruptions

By ABC News
abccolumbia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC NEWS– Today is expected to be one of the busiest...

www.abccolumbia.com

fox13memphis.com

Photos: COVID-19 surge disrupts holiday travel, clogs airports nationwide

COVID-19 disrupts 2021 holiday travel An airport ambassador wears a grinch mask while waiting to help to direct travelers in the terminal of Denver International Airport on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in Denver. Major airlines canceled hundreds of flights Friday amid staffing shortages largely tied to the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
DENVER, CO
WSAV News 3

COVID-19 variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The latest COVID-19 variant is upending holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers — but it didn’t do much damage to holiday shopping. Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to COVID-19, as the nation’s travel woes extended beyond Christmas, with no clear indication when normal schedules would […]
TRAVEL
TODAY.com

Omicron, winter weather cause travel chaos as thousands of flights canceled

Airlines blamed the spread of the omicron variant for travel disruptions that saw some 10,000 flights canceled globally over the holiday weekend and into Monday, as storms in the western United States compounded the chaos. Whiteout conditions in northwestern Nevada caused a 20-vehicle pileup on Sunday, officials said. Meanwhile, from...
ENVIRONMENT
kptv.com

Omicron case surge disrupts travel

An Omicron-fueled surge of COVID-19 cases is causing major disruption across the skies and seas. As crews call out sick, thousands of flights continue to be canceled or delayed this holiday week.
TRAVEL
pymnts

COVID Resurgences, Weather Cause Travel Delays Over Holiday Weekend

With surging COVID-19 cases in the U.S., airlines are feeling the burn, with hundreds of flight cancellations and a recommendation from infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to implement a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel. Reuters reported Monday (Dec. 27) that these travel issues saw thousands of people stranded...
TRAVEL
Channel 3000

Holiday flight cancellations soar with Covid-19 disruptions and bad weather

Thousands of US flights were canceled over New Year’s weekend as a combination of Covid-19 disruptions and wintry weather slowed travel. Flight cancellations have trended up steadily since Christmas Eve, hitting a new peak Saturday as millions travel over the holidays. Data from the website FlightAware shows more than...
WEATHER
MySanAntonio

Thousands More Flights Canceled as COVID-19 Continues to Disrupt Holiday Travel

Thousands more flights were canceled across the United States on Monday amid the ongoing CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus nationwide surge in Omicron variant cases. Around 3,259 flights were canceled in total globally yesterday, of which around 1,474 were in the United States, according to the flight-tracking website, FlightAware. Of...
TRAVEL
abccolumbia.com

Cancelled flights and stalled traffic impact travelers

ABC NEWS– Travel chaos continues impacting million of Americans. Starting in North Carolina, where flight cancellations continue to grow by the minute. In Washington DC and Virginia, snow snarled traffic for nearly 24 hours, trapping driver in their cars. ABC’s Morgan Norwood has the latest.
CARS
abccolumbia.com

With COVID-19 cases surging, a new study sheds some hope

ABC NEWS– With coronavirus cases surging nationwide, some good news from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about vaccine protection. A new study of one million fully vaccinated adults shows severe illness is extremely rare, less than a fraction of a percent. ABC’s Matt Gutman has the latest....
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

