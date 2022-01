Case Keenum's respect and admiration for Baker Mayfield grew considerably in 2021. Keenum, the Browns' backup QB and ninth-year veteran, was side-by-side with Mayfield as he persevered through a torn shoulder labrum suffered in Week 2. Mayfield still played 12 of the Browns' next 14 games and gave them his all throughout a playoff run that ended in Week 17 due to difficult losses from the Browns and results in games Sunday around the league. Not much about the season was easy for Mayfield, but Keenum watched as he put his best foot forward toward giving the Browns the best shot at the playoffs.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO