Catella acquires Danish residential portfolio for €260m

Skanska has divested a portfolio of two office projects in Wroclaw and Krakow, Poland, for €128 million ($145 million). The buyer is Stena Real Estate BV. The transaction includes the first phase of the Centrum Południe project in Wroclaw, which consists of two joint office buildings, along with the last office building in the High5ive complex in Krakow. The leasable area in the transaction comprises about 28,200 square meters (303,542 square feet) in Centrum Południe, which is 69.5 percent leased, and about 11,200 square meters (120,556 square feet) in High5ive, which is 99 percent leased.
