Real Estate

Catella acquires Danish residential portfolio for €260m

By Andrea Zander
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatella Residential Investment Management GmbH (CRIM) has acquired a portfolio of 643 units in Copenhagen and Aarhus, Denmark, for €260 million ($293 million) on behalf of its Catella Wohnen Europa (CWE) and...

rew-online.com

The Birch Group Acquires Premier Two-Building Portfolio for $212M

The Birch Group, a privately-held commercial real estate investor, owner and operator, today announced the $212-million acquisition of a preeminent two-building portfolio from DRA Advisors and Onyx Equities in Jericho, New York. The acquisition follows the company’s recent $255-million portfolio purchase in Short Hills, and further cements its strategy on acquiring prime, value-add office assets across the Tri-state area.
JERICHO, NY
irei.com

Texas TRS backs Apollo, Pennybacker, DivcoWest strategies

The Teacher Retirement System (TRS) of Texas has unveiled three new commitments to existing managers within its real estate portfolio. The largest commitment of $250 million went to Apollo European Principal Finance Fund IV (Dollar A), managed by Apollo EPF Management IV; followed by $50 million to Pennybacker Income & Growth, managed by Pennybacker Capital; and $38 million to Divco DevCo Assembly Row, managed by DivcoWest Real Estate Services.
TEXAS STATE
irei.com

Catharina Becker to become head of institutional property solutions at Union Investment

New hire Catharina Becker will head up the institutional property solutions department at Union Investment Institutional Property GmbH in Hamburg, Germany. Becker and her team will be responsible for developing tailored institutional real estate solutions and new institutional real estate mandates at Union Investment, while coordinating closely with product management and sales. Her remit will also include finding solutions to key institutional challenges around real estate.
BUSINESS
irei.com

Korian and BAE Systems Pension Funds establish long-term real estate partnership

Korian, a European care services group for seniors, has signed a long-term investment partnership with funds from BAE Systems Pension Funds. BAE Systems Pension Funds invest in real estate, infrastructure, alternative and other private markets assets globally, in addition to listed equities and fixed income. The group invested some €100 million ($113 million) of equity into a real estate portfolio of 23 long-term care and healthcare assets, including nursing homes, post-acute and mental healthcare clinics across France, Germany and Spain.
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Ascentris, Sterling Bay form development JV for residential tower in Chicago

Ascentris and Sterling Bay form joint venture to develop 160 N Morgan, a class A residential tower with ground-floor retail in Fulton Market. The joint venture combines Sterling Bay’s track record for success in developing world-class, experiential spaces with Ascentris’ expertise in luxury multifamily real estate investment, strengthening both partners’ ability to expand their footprints in Chicago’s residential real estate market.
CHICAGO, IL
irei.com

Barings invests in French logistics property

Barings has agreed the speculative forward funding of a 50,409-square-meter (542,598-square-foot) class A logistics property in Beziers, France. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The asset will offer 48,575 square meters (522,857 square feet) of warehouse space, 1,834 square meters (19,741 square feet) of office space, as well as more than 295 car parking spaces. It is due for completion in fourth quarter 2022 and will be located along the A9 motorway in the south of France, one of the prime logistics corridors in the country that connects France from east to west and toward Spain. It will comprise five storage cells with docks on one side. It is targeting a BREEAM Very Good certification.
BUSINESS
irei.com

Multifamily fundamentals reflect supply-demand imbalance

The lack of housing across the country will continue to support the apartment market in the year ahead, according to Eddie Lorin, founder of Alliant Strategic Development. “The demand for housing is enormous and will keep the markets strong with intense demand despite cost increases,” Lorin told IREI in an exclusive interview. He added: “We need more housing in all markets — period. Both urban and suburban markets are ripe for strong demand.”
REAL ESTATE
Real Estate
irei.com

U.K. build-to-rent investment hits record high in 2021

The U.K. build-to-rent residential sector recorded a total of £2.1 billion (€2.5 billion/$2.8 billion) of investment in fourth quarter 2021, taking the full-year total to a record high of £4.1 billion (€4.9 billion/$5.5 billion), according to preliminary data from CBRE. Investment levels were up 14 percent on 2020, the previous record year, illustrating the resilience of the sector in light of the continued challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Heitman forms JV with Sylvan Road

Heitman has formed a joint venture with Sylvan Road Capital to acquire and aggregate a portfolio of single-family rental assets diversified across U.S. markets. Heitman formed the joint venture on behalf of an affiliate of the firm. The venture will seek to aggregate a portfolio of approximately 3,000 single-family homes...
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

CBRE Investment Acquires $4.9B Logistics Portfolio

Entities affiliated with CBRE Investment Management are buying a 57-asset, 28.4-million square-foot logistics portfolio valued at $4.9 billion from Hillwood Investment Properties. The portfolio includes 33 US assets, totaling 19.2 million square feet, and 24 assets across Germany, Poland and the UK, totaling 9.2 million square feet.
MARKETS
irei.com

Skanska divests office portfolio in for €128m

Skanska has divested a portfolio of two office projects in Wroclaw and Krakow, Poland, for €128 million ($145 million). The buyer is Stena Real Estate BV. The transaction includes the first phase of the Centrum Południe project in Wroclaw, which consists of two joint office buildings, along with the last office building in the High5ive complex in Krakow. The leasable area in the transaction comprises about 28,200 square meters (303,542 square feet) in Centrum Południe, which is 69.5 percent leased, and about 11,200 square meters (120,556 square feet) in High5ive, which is 99 percent leased.
BUSINESS
irei.com

Kerry Properties buys four development plots in Shanghai for $2.1b

Hong Kong-listed developer Kerry Properties has acquired the land-use rights to four development plots in Shanghai, for RMB 13.3 billion ($2.1 billion) the Shanghai Huangpu District Planning and Natural Resources Bureau, according to an announcement. Kerry Properties plans to develop the area into a transit-oriented mixed-use development. The plots total...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

RMF acquires AAG reverse mortgage servicing portfolio

Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC (RMF) has acquired a portfolio of mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and other assets from industry-leading lender American Advisors Group (AAG), which consists of more than 75,000 loans totaling $12.1 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB). This is according to a communication alert the company sent to its partners which was obtained by RMD.
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Cromwell European REIT buys three logistics assets in U.K. and the Netherlands

Cromwell European REIT (CEREIT) has entered into three separate sale and purchase agreements for the acquisitions of three light-industrial/logistics properties in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands for €57.8 million ($65.49 million). The seller was not disclosed. The assets are Thorn, Spennymore, Durham, Northeast England, U.K.; in De Immenhorst...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Rexford Industrial Realty buys 8 properties for $270m

Rexford Industrial Realty has purchased eight industrial properties for an aggregate purchase price of $270 million. “These eight investments, acquired through off-market and lightly marketed transactions, deliver substantial value creation and result from Rexford's deep, local sharp-shooter market knowledge and relationships, our value-add expertise and proprietary access to the infill Southern California market, the nation's strongest, highest demand and highest-barrier industrial property market,” said Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel, co-CEOs of Rexford.
REAL ESTATE
businessobserverfl.com

Developer appoints head of residential purchasing

FORT MYERS — Seagate Development Group named Brian Sarabacha director of residential purchasing. Sarabacha will manage the residential purchasing process for the Fort Myers-based firm through turnover, including negotiating contracts, sourcing new suppliers and establishing and maintaining relationships with vendors, according to a statement. He will also prepare bid specifications, create new pricing policies and manage inventory, the release adds.
FORT MYERS, FL
irei.com

CBRE Investment Management purchases $4.9b portfolio from Hillwood Investment Properties

CBRE Investment Management, a subsidiary of CBRE Group, and Hillwood Investment Properties have entered into definitive agreement whereby entities affiliated with CBRE Investment Management will acquire a more than 57-asset, 28.4-million square-foot portfolio of state-of-the-art logistics properties in the United States and Europe valued at approximately $4.9 billion from Hillwood.
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

M&G and Birchgrove create $93m senior living partnership

M&G Real Estate has acquired two developments managed by Birchgrove Holdings, an assisted living operator. The £69 million (€83 million/$93 million) investment — M&G’s first in the U.K. senior living sector — represents the first phase of a long-term partnership that could deliver more than £200 million (€239 million/$271 million) of purpose-built communities over the next five years.
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

EXCLUSIVE: Drake Real Estate Partners announces final close of DREP Fund IV

Drake Real Estate Partners, a real estate investment and asset manager targeting under-the-radar value-add investment opportunities, has announced the closing of its fourth flagship fund, Drake Real Estate Partners Fund IV (DREP Fund IV), with more than $410 million in commitments, exceeding its fundraising target of $350 million. The fundraise...
REAL ESTATE

