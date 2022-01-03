Abu Dhabi Fund for Development enters Thailand market

Sotheby’s has appointed Jean Qian as its new managing director of China. In her new role, Qian will oversee strategic initiatives in the region and will be responsible for growing Sotheby’s local client base there. She will be based in Shanghai. Qian was previously vice president for the China Asia-Pacific region at the fashion e-commerce company Farfetch. Prior to that, she served in various management consulting roles across the luxury and financial sectors. Alongside its competitors Christie’s and Phillips, Sotheby’s reported a strong year of sales in 2021, helped by an expansion of digital and live-streamed auctions, as well as a growing...

