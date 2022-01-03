ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development enters Thailand market

By Andrea Zander
irei.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinor International Public Company Limited (MINT) and Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) have formed a joint-venture agreement to hold shares in four resorts and a plaza-mall assets in Thailand. The...

irei.com

irei.com

Appetite swells for Poland’s flex office market

The hybrid working model that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a growing appetite for flexible office space worldwide. Like other European countries, the Polish market has seen a rapid development of the flexible office solutions sector in recent years. Although the office development pipeline is currently at its lowest in the past decade, the supply of flexible office space in Poland has increased as much as six times since 2015, according to a JLL global survey of tenants in 2021.
ECONOMY
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Names Jean Qian China Director, Reflecting Growing ‘Strategic Focus’ on Asia

Sotheby’s has appointed Jean Qian as its new managing director of China. In her new role, Qian will oversee strategic initiatives in the region and will be responsible for growing Sotheby’s local client base there. She will be based in Shanghai. Qian was previously vice president for the China Asia-Pacific region at the fashion e-commerce company Farfetch. Prior to that, she served in various management consulting roles across the luxury and financial sectors. Alongside its competitors Christie’s and Phillips, Sotheby’s reported a strong year of sales in 2021, helped by an expansion of digital and live-streamed auctions, as well as a growing...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Despite obstacles, multifamily development market on the mend

The multifamily development market continued to face a number of hurdles in 2021, after weathering the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic the year prior. Moving into 2022, a number of issues, such as rising costs of labor, construction materials and supply chain issues continue to challenge the market, but experts remain optimistic.
ECONOMY
#Four Seasons
irei.com

Cromwell European REIT buys three logistics assets in U.K. and the Netherlands

Cromwell European REIT (CEREIT) has entered into three separate sale and purchase agreements for the acquisitions of three light-industrial/logistics properties in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands for €57.8 million ($65.49 million). The seller was not disclosed. The assets are Thorn, Spennymore, Durham, Northeast England, U.K.; in De Immenhorst...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Mapletree Commercial Trust and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust to merge in $3b deal

Mapletree Commercial Trust and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust have proposed a plan to merge in a $3.13 billion deal, creating Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust. It will be the third biggest Singapore-listed REIT, with S$17.1 billion ($12.67 billion) in total assets under management across Singapore, China, Hong Kong SAR, Japan and South Korea.
ECONOMY
Place
Asia
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Thailand
irei.com

Pension Protection Fund (PPF) closes sale in U.K.

The Pension Protection Fund (PPF) has closed on a sale of One Hardman Boulevard in Manchester, England. The deal, which was brokered by CBRE, is one of the largest to take place outside of London this year, with a purchase price of €348 million ($393 million). The office, which is in Manchester’s Central Business District, has been purchased by NatWest Group.
ECONOMY
irei.com

Shenzhen SEZ to buy stake in China South City Holdings for $245m

Shenzhen SEZ Construction and Development Group Co., a unit of the southern Chinese city’s local state asset regulator, has agreed to pay HK$1.91 billion ($245 million) for a 29-percent stake in the struggling Hong Kong-listed developer, China South City Holdings. The state firm will become the developer’s largest shareholder...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Thailand reports biggest spike in virus cases in weeks

Thailand reported its biggest spike in coronavirus cases in weeks on Thursday after a holiday season in which people traveled and gathered in large numbers amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant.Officials recorded 5,775 new cases, prompting the Ministry of Public Health to raise the official warning level to 4 on a scale of 5, permanent secretary Kiatiphume Wongrajit said. The warning level had been at 3 since the end of December. Under level 4, the ministry recommends closing high-risk venues, including those with poor ventilation, increasing restrictions on interprovincial travel, limiting group sizes in public places and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
irei.com

JLL makes key appointment to strengthen logistics and industrial business in Singapore

JLL has appointed Pamela Siow as the head of logistics and industrial capital markets in Singapore, bolstering the team’s capabilities in one of Asia Pacific’s fastest-growing real estate sectors. Siow will be responsible for creating growth opportunities with new clients and deepening existing client relationships through strategic and...
ECONOMY
irei.com

Kerry Properties buys four development plots in Shanghai for $2.1b

Hong Kong-listed developer Kerry Properties has acquired the land-use rights to four development plots in Shanghai, for RMB 13.3 billion ($2.1 billion) the Shanghai Huangpu District Planning and Natural Resources Bureau, according to an announcement. Kerry Properties plans to develop the area into a transit-oriented mixed-use development. The plots total...
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Report from Europe: INREV’s latest report on net-zero ambitions

INREV released its first paper on net-zero carbon targets in November 2021. Marek Handzel, editor of Institutional Real Estate Europe talked to Lonneke Löwik, the CEO of INREV just before the holidays on the paper and how real estate investors and managers can get ready for net-zero carbon. (01/2022)
ECONOMY
The Independent

China plans space station completion, many launches in 2022

China has recommitted itself to completing its orbiting space station by the end of the year and says it is planning more than 40 launches for 2022, putting it roughly level with the United States Launches would include those of two Shenzhou crewed missions, two Tianzhou cargo spacecraft and the station’s additional two modules, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday, citing a recent announcement by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation known as CASC. Named Mengtian and Wentian, the science modules will join the Tianhe core module that is currently home to a three-person crew. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
irei.com

PGIM Real Estate adds ESG lead for Europe and Asia Pacific

PGIM Real Estate has further strengthened its commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing, with the addition of Julie Townsend as ESG lead for Europe and Asia Pacific, based in London and effective immediately. PGIM Real Estate is the real estate investment and financing business of PGIM, the US$1.5 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc.
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Rockpoint Group and BEB Capital form $1b industrial-focused JV

The joint venture will target an investment pipeline of up to $1 billion of industrial assets in the Northeastern United States, with a primary focus in Long Island, N.Y. The partnership has assembled nearly 660,000 square feet of industrial assets to date, including the recent Long Island acquisitions of 44 Ramsey Road in Shirley and 100 Marcus Boulevard in Hauppauge.
HAUPPAUGE, NY
irei.com

Sterling Investors exceeds target for inaugural fund

Sterling Investors has raised more than $410 million for its inaugural real estate fund, Sterling Investors Fund I, exceeding its $300 million to $400 million target. The fund, which already has completed its first investment, will focus on real estate investments in North America and Western Europe. For more fund...
MARKETS
simpleflying.com

Almost Long-Haul: Wizz Air Adds Vienna To Abu Dhabi

Wizz Air has announced Vienna to Abu Dhabi. At 2,637 mi (4,244 km), it’ll be the carrier’s longest route next summer and not far off the 3,000 miles considered to be long-haul. It’ll replace Dubai, which will operate for eight weeks in February and March. In 2019, Vienna was Abu Dhabi’s largest unserved market in Europe, but then Etihad launched earlier in July 2021.
WORLD

