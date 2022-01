The hybrid working model that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a growing appetite for flexible office space worldwide. Like other European countries, the Polish market has seen a rapid development of the flexible office solutions sector in recent years. Although the office development pipeline is currently at its lowest in the past decade, the supply of flexible office space in Poland has increased as much as six times since 2015, according to a JLL global survey of tenants in 2021.

