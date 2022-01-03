ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White’s Father, a World War I Veteran and Radio Maker, was Born in Michigan

By Brandon James - WBCK
 5 days ago
Longtime television legend and in-general, wonderful human being on all accords, Betty White passed away on December 31, 2021 at the age of 99. She was only a couple of weeks shy of her 100th birthday and the news started to break just as New Year's Eve was setting in, stunning...

Did You Know? There’s a Michigan War Dog Memorial in Michigan

Did you know that Michigan has a cemetery that's just for dogs that have served their country?. There's no real way to talk about this in an uplifting manner but, when it comes to war loss of life seems inevitable. That, unfortunately, includes the four-legged service members too. While it's not uplifting, it's certainly heartwarming to see that a previously overgrown piece of land has now been transformed to remember the dogs that have lost their lives serving their country.
Haunting Yet Beautiful, Look at These Abandoned Detroit Churches

Urban exploration has quickly become a very popular activity for those brave enough to trek through abandoned buildings. Combine that activity with the skills of a photographer and you'll discover some beautifully haunting images. Recently, in the Facebook group Abandoned, Old, and Interesting Places in Michigan, I stumbled across a...
Secret Facebook Group for Homophobic Parents In Plainwell Outed

A private Facebook group with the mission of removing pride flags from Plainwell schools has been exposed. 'Empowering Parents in Plainwell Schools' is the private Facebook group that is fighting to stop inclusion in their local school system. This is not the only Facebook group of its kind. This local group has copied the name and ideology of other identical anti-LGBTQ+ Facebook groups around the nation. Why fight inclusion? That's a good question. Where many parents, students, and school faculty feel it's important to make all students feel safe on campus regardless of their gender, orientation, or race; groups like this seem to have an opposing view. Many groups like this have taken the stance that having a pride flag on campus or teaching sexual education is meant to indoctrinate students. In fact, Washtenaw County, Michigan parents attempted to sue the DOJ in late 2020 with a similar accusation according to NBC News,
Michigan Man Captures Beauty of a Group of Eagles and Eaglets from Home

Imagine walking out your door only to be greeted by a majestic congregation of American Bald Eagles and their eaglets. The American Bald Eagle population has truly grown in the last decade. They are now frequently spotted across the state. At one time there were only about 30 pairs of bald eagles in Michigan. Estimates as of November 2021 put the population closer to 900 pairs of bald eagles in the state.
The Queen of England Just Sent THIS Message To An Ohio Girl

It's not every day commoners like ourselves get interactions from one of the most well known families in the world, but one little girl from Ohio who dressed as the Queen for Halloween received a very special Christmas gift. Queen Elizabeth's lady-in-waiting, the Hon. Mary Morrison reached out through a royal letter on behalf of the Queen, after 1-year-old Jalayne Sutherland's mom, Katelyn, sent photos of the costume to the palace back in October. The letter read:
Michigan-born Designer Lisa Frank’s Cookie Line Hits Kalamazoo Store Shelves

‘90s kids are rejoicing as famed Bloomfield Hills-born designer Lisa Frank announced a new unicorn sugar cookie collaboration with beloved pastry brand Pillsbury. Frank and her brightly colored wacky designs were inescapable in the ‘90s. I cannot tell you how many Trapper Keepers, stickers, and notebooks I had with her signature aliens, dolphin, and unicorn characters. Now that us kids have all grown up and have disposable income, Lisa knows right where to hit us: our wallets. In recent years Lisa Frank has launched limited-edition make-up lines, nail art, and now she’s invading our kitchens.
Kalamazoo Funny Guy Gets Millions of Views on TikTok

During the day he works in Human Resources but at night it's all about making people laugh. In a way, it seems like a huge contradiction. Working in HR where you hold employees to a high standard of professionalism and political correctness. Then try your hand at stand-up comedy. This is what David Steves, @cgmcomedy on TikTok, had to say about doing comedy,
The Most Miserable Day In Michigan All Year Is On January 11th

Get ready Michigan, because our most miserable day of the entire year is coming up next week and we better be prepared to deal with it. It's hard to really pin down what the worst month is in our state. Statistically speaking, we get the most snow usually in January or February, so it shouldn't come to us as much of surprise that one site is claiming that January 11th, which falls on a Tuesday, will be our most miserable day of the entire 2022 year.
MICHIGAN STATE
Betty White, TV Legend, Dies at 99

Betty White, the legendary star of TV shows like The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls, has died. White was 99 years old, and just a few weeks from her 100th birthday. According to TMZ, and per “law enforcement sources,” White “passed away at her home just before...
You Can Not Touch Michigan’s Largest Natural Freshwater Spring

This may be the most breathtaking body of water in Michigan. Have you ever been there?. Kitch-iti-kipi Spring can be found in Michigan's Upper Peninsula in Palms Book State Park in Manistique. Kitch-iti-kipi was the Native American's term for "big cold spring" or "mirror of heaven" in the Ojibwe language. These are both very accurate names for the largest natural freshwater spring in Michigan according to ExploringTheNorth.com,
The Alma Powell Library in Kalamazoo Celebrates the Life of Longtime Visitor

Almost five years ago, in 2017, five teenagers lost their lives when the car they were traveling in lost control, spun out off the road, and into a tree before bursting into flames. This rattled all of Kalamazoo whether you were friends, family, or classmates with the victims or didn't know them at all but thought of it being someone you did know. Kalamazoo hasn't forgotten this day and as their souls rest, loved ones are finding ways for their legacies to continue.
KALAMAZOO, MI
For One Historic Kalamazoo Railroad Site, The Walls Came Tumblin’ Down

It's been a week or two of change to the Kalamazoo landscape; one more significant than the other. This final week of 2021 saw the BO Interlocking Railroad Control Tower 1 razed. According to MichiganRailroads.com, this tower controlled railroad traffic for over 100 years, from October 1914 to October 2016. In its heyday, there were people working there 24 hours a day.
KALAMAZOO, MI
West Michigan Goats Will Eat Your Christmas Tree For You

Don't just throw out your Christmas Tree, feed it to this hungry trip of goats. Here's where you can drop off your Christmas tree for the goat feast. I remember being taught the 3 R's in grade school, "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle." This may be one of the more natural ways to take the 3 R's to the next level. The Fields Farm in Comstock Park, Michigan (Kent County) is asking nearby residents to take their real Christmas trees to a drop-off location at 849 Buth NE. Those trees will feed the goats on their farm. Is there a better way to recycle your Christmas tree instead of tossing it or burning it?
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Man Hopes to Reunite Ring Found in Lake St. Clair with Owner

A Michigan man stumbled across an old ring on the shores of Gull Island in Lake Saint Clair and is hoping to reunite the ring with its rightful owner. Steve Lawrence says he's long been exploring the area. One of his favorite finds was a taillight to a 1928 Model A Ford. In March of 2021, Steve says while searching the area with his wife, he came across the ring pictured above and below.
MICHIGAN STATE
Who Remembers The Show “Clubhouse Kalamazoo?”

I just discovered for myself that back in the 1980's, Kalamazoo once had its own show on Channel 3 called Clubhouse Kalamazoo. There's a ton of video of it on YouTube amazingly and its pretty funny to watch something made for kids 40 years ago. If you were a kid...
KALAMAZOO, MI
This Christmas Attraction Would Make Kalamazoo A Michigan Holiday Destination

The holidays really seemed to sneak up on us this year, and now that Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa are all over, it's time to start thinking about the next holiday season. Kalamazoo was lucky this year, as we saw the return of the holiday parade, after it being cancelled in 2020. But there is one thing in particular I think Kalamazoo is in need of and would really make our city a "must see" around the holiday season.
MICHIGAN STATE
This Kalamazoo Christmas Shop Comes To Life Every December

The Christmas Emporium is one of the most unique storefronts in the Vine neighborhood and one of the strangest aspects of this little hidden gem in Kalamazoo is that they are only open a few hours during the Holidays. So how does a Christmas shop only open a few hours a year stay in business? With goodwill and charity. Very little is known about this Christmas shop located at the corner of Axtell & Westnedge, so much so that there is no business information on Google, nor do they have their own social media page.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Community Policy