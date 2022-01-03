ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Annual Moonlight Ski Event Being Held A Quarry Park

By Alex Svejkovsky
 5 days ago
WAITE PARK -- Cross county ski enthusiasts of all ages can hit the trails at Quarry Park. The Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota and...

Dozens of Kites Taking to the Ice in Buffalo on February 12th

The Kites on Ice Festival is coming back to Buffalo Lake in Buffalo on February 12th. Hosted by The Buffalo Chamber of Commerce, this will be the 4th Annual event, and takes place literally on the frozen lake right in town. Experienced show kite flyers from Minnesota and all across the Midwest will show off their skills with kites of all colors, shapes, and sizes.
BUFFALO, MN
Schmitt: Fishing is Still Good, No January Slump

The fishing locally is good. That's according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He joined me on WJON today. Schmitt says there can be a January slump but he's not seeing that right now. He says the fish are active and that includes blue gills, crappies and walleye. Schmitt says ice conditions throughout the local area aren't thick enough to support permanent ice houses and large vehicles but he says he's seeing plenty of portable ice houses, ATVs and people walking on the ice. Schmitt says there is not a lot of people on the lakes right now and because of that lack of pressure the fishing will remain good.
MINNESOTA STATE
City Of Holdingford Posts Exciting Announcement On Facebook

Is there anything more Minnesotan than grabbing your skates and hitting the ice for some skating fun? I didn't think so either!. My husband and I have been trying to teach our 4-year-old how to skate. Though people think skating and outdoorsy things come natural to Minnesotans, that's not necessarily the case. But, we're having fun teaching him.
INTERNET
Ten Amazing Family-Friendly Experiments For Minnesota’s (Latest) Cold Snap

Well would you look at that! Another cold snap is on tap here in the great state of Minnesota. While most of us are content to semi-hibernate and hide inside, others are looking for adventure and excitement during the depressingly dark and cold midwestern winter months. While I can't exactly promise lifelong memories in this space, I have a list here of some fun experiments that you can only do when it is this cold outside.
MINNESOTA STATE
Grizzly Walks Up And Sits Next To A Guy (cool video)

This happened a couple of years ago but it's a pretty cool video. It could have been a disaster for this guy but I guess the grizzly just wondered what was up?. A nature photographer, Drew Hammond, was all set up overlooking a river in Alaska. This river is known for the place grizzly bears come from hundreds of miles just to stuff themselves with salmon during The Salmon Run.
ANIMALS
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

