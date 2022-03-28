ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Target Circle offers you can shop this week

By Ana Suarez
SFGate
SFGate
 1 day ago
Get 20% off select holiday-themed books and Cadbury chocolate (time to buy all the mini eggs your heart desires). (Target)

It’s the season for grilling and crafting! Right now, Target had markdowns on select grills and a wide array of Cricut machines . You can craft while you cook something tasty on the grill. The best deal at Target this week is $50 off the popular Cricut Explore 3 .

If you haven’t shopped for Easter yet, you can get 20% off select holiday-themed books and Cadbury chocolate (get all the mini eggs your heart desires). Additionally, if you like to fill Easter baskets with toys, you’ll get a $10 Target gift card when you purchase $50 or more on Melissa & Doug toys .

You can access all of these deals online, but the best way to save at Target is by downloading the Target app and signing up for Target Circle (it's free and can save you between $50 to $100 a month if you shop at Target frequently — read more about how it works here ). On the Target app, you'll see the latest deals and promotions that Target runs weekly. Additionally, you can clip coupons in the Target Circle offers section of the app, where you can find up to 50% off select products (mainly grocery items, laundry care, vitamins, and medicines).

You'll also find that Target Circle often offers extra savings when you select Target Order Pickup or Drive Up . When shopping, you'll see these extra savings directly under the price on the page. You can only select to pick up your order through Drive Up when using the Target app.

Target sales and promotions this week

Save $50 on a Cricut Explore 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30n2Wx_0dbeaPuq00 Cricut Explore 3 Target $249.99 Shop Now

Save $65 on a Cricut EasyPress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N5gDU_0dbeaPuq00 Cricut EasyPress 2 9"x9" with 12"x12" Mat - Mint Target $124.00 Shop Now

Save $11 on a Cricut BrightPad

Cricut BrightPad - Mint Target $49.00 Shop Now

Save $20 on a Cricut Mug Press

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2Zfr_0dbeaPuq00 Cricut Mug Press Target $179.00 Shop Now

Get 20% off select holiday-themed books

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTAh2_0dbeaPuq00 Happy Easter, Mouse! (If You Give?) by Laura Joffe Numeroff Target $5.74 Shop Now

Save $20 on a Char-broil American Gourmet Charcoal Grill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SB9j_0dbeaPuq00 Char-Broil 24" American Gourmet Charcoal Grill Black Model Target $99.99 Shop Now

Save $80 on a Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A98SM_0dbeaPuq00 Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 6.5qt Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid Target $199.99 Shop Now

Target Circle offers this week

Just remember that with all Target Circle offers , you'll need to clip the coupon online (shown under the price) or in your Target app before you purchase it in order to get the savings.

20% off Gerber baby apparel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LctmZ_0dbeaPuq00 Gerber Baby Boys' 6pk Bear Jersey Wiggle Proof Socks - Gray 0-6M Target $7.99 Shop Now

20% off Cadbury chocolate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XX9h7_0dbeaPuq00 Cadbury Easter Candy Coated Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs - 9oz Target $3.59 Shop Now

