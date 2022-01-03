The Earth is Closest to the Sun Today

We all could be doomed later today (Wednesday, Jan. 5) as a 20 Ton Russian Rocket is due to crash on earth around lunchtime. Will it hit the Hudson Valley area?. Here's something I never thought I'd be talking about but after just getting tipped off on this wild story, we felt it was imperative to share. According to Weatherboy, the Russian Angara-5 rocket successfully launched from Russia on Dec. 27 but, it's upper stage Persei rocket and attached payload failed to get into orbit and now, the out of control, 20 ton Russian Rocket is tumbling back to Earth. An updated forecast shows that it cold strike the earth this afternoon. The forecast shows the rocket re-entering around 12:44pm ET, but because the rocket will be entering the Earth's atmosphere uncontrolled, and it could shift around erratically, the timing could be off.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO