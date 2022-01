BRISTOL – Bristol is slated to receive a second covid in-home test kit allotment from the state and is scheduling another community distribution this Saturday. One kit will be given to each individual showing proof of Bristol residency. Distribution will take place from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at Firehouse Four on Vincent P. Kelly Road. Residents are asked to enter the line from Middle Street and then take the three rights onto Cross Street, Lake Ave. and onto Vincent P. Kelly Road and follow signage.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO