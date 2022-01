Greg Robinson, who was defensive coordinator on the last San Jose State football team to win a bowl game, passed away Wednesday at age 70. In a career that spanned from the 1970s to 2010s, Robinson was an assistant and head coach at the college and professional levels. His final coaching position was at San Jose State as defensive coordinator from 2014 to 2015, during which San Jose State won the 2015 Cure Bowl.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO