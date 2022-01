Talk about redeeming yourself. Kevin Porter Jr. saved the day for the Houston Rockets on Wednesday after burying the game-winner against the Washington Wizards, 114-111. His heroics came on the heels of his one-game suspension for blowing his top in the middle of the game between the Rockets and the Denver Nuggets last Saturday. While he didn’t have a good scoring performance against the Wizards, tallying only nine points on 3-of-13 shooting from the field, his final bucket was more than enough to end the Rockets’ eight-game losing skid.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO