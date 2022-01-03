Who was Kobe Bryant’s uncle, Chubby Cox?

Adidas is digging back to the very beginning of its relationship with Kobe Bryant to re-release his first NBA shoe. The EQT Elevation, later renamed the Crazy 97, is set to make a return next month in two color variants that harken back to Bryant’s victory in the 1997 Slam Dunk Competition. First is the very same purple, white, and yellow pair he wore while capturing the trophy during his rookie season. A brand-new color scheme will also make its debut in blue, orange, and silver — the same colors used in the logo for the 1997 All-Star Weekend. (In a deviation from prior years, players wore their respective team uniforms instead of All-Star jerseys).

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO