Kevin Porter JR. is a trendy name in the world of National Basketball Association as the young guard had a terrible exchange with Houston Rockets assistant coach John Lucas which didn’t really end well. John Lucas called out players of Houston Rockets for not performing well in the halftime as the team hosted Denver Nuggets at Toyota Center. The reality check offered by the coach wasn’t really liked by Kevin Porter JR. and resulted with him throwing objects in the locker room as he promptly left the arena and was also suspended for one game due to his actions.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO