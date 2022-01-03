ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergreen Bids ‘Good Riddance’ To 2021 With Lake Plunge

By Jack Lowenstein
 5 days ago

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) — The Evergreen Lake Plunge returned this year after it was canceled due to concerns for the coronavirus last year.

CBS4 Reporter Alan Gionet was among the 177 brave individuals to make the jump. Evergreen Fire Rescue moved the ladder all the way to the end of the pool to allow Gionet to make an extra-long swim in the icy water. Gionet is part of the Active 4 All Evergreen Foundation that raises money to help the kids special needs program at Evergreen Park and Recreation.

(credit: CBS)

The foundation raised over $15,000 with the plunge.

People wore all kinds of different costumes and said goodbye, or good riddance, to 2021. In fact, one of the plungers dressed as Alan.

Everyone who made the jump into the water experienced temperatures around 10 degrees to leap into the new year over weekend.

(credit: CBS)

