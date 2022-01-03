ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends

By Invesco Ltd.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ATLANTA, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of each of the Invesco closed-end funds listed below today declared the following dividends. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals. VTN. $0.0478. - Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust. IIM. $0.0640. - Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
internationalinvestment.net

Invesco looks to merge two Causer and Read income funds

Invesco is proposing to merge its £29.3m High Income fund into its £52.6m Global Income fund following a review of its fund range. In a letter seen by International Investment's sister title Investment Week, the group said it believes the merger is in the best interests of investors because "both funds share the same investment objective, investment process and style with a flexible allocation to bonds and equities".
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

Top 4th-Quarter Trades of the Invesco European Growth Fund

(Trades, Portfolio) recently disclosed the portfolio updates for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended on Oct. 31. Invesco is a global financial services company with headquarters in Atlant and offices in 25 countries around the world. The. (Trades, Portfolio) seeks long-term exposure to high-quality growth opportunities in both...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Giants to Pad Your Income in 2022

Stocks had a great year in 2021. If you simply held on to an index fund that tracked the S&P 500, after all, your returns would have approached 27%. That number rises to 29% after including reinvested dividends, which can be a major source of growth and income in a portfolio.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nav
Benzinga

Cohen & Steers Infr Fund: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Cohen & Steers Infr Fund. (NYSE:UTF) announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.155 per share. On Tuesday, Cohen & Steers Infr Fund will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.155 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Watsco Stock (WSO): $1.95 Quarterly Dividend Declared

The Watsco Inc (NYSE: WSO) Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.95. These are the details. The Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.95 on each outstanding share of its Common and Class B common stock payable on January 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 14, 2022.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Costamare Stock (CMRE): Quarterly Dividend Declared

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) has declared cash dividends. These are the details. Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) has declared cash dividends of US $0.476563 per share on its 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR B), US $0.531250 per share on its 8.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR C), US $0.546875 per share on its 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series D Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR D) and US $0.554688 per share on its 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series E Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR E). The dividend for the Series B Preferred Stock, the Series C Preferred Stock, the Series D Preferred Stock and the Series E Preferred Stock is for the period from October 15, 2021, to January 14, 2022. The dividend will be paid on January 18, 2022 to all holders of record as of January 14, 2022 of Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Closed End Fund#The Board Of Trustees#Ihit#0 0406#0 0518
investing.com

These Funds Will Crush ETFs In ’22 (And Pay You 7%+ Dividends)

If you invest in closed-end funds (CEFs), you’re already miles ahead of most folks. (And if you don’t, there’s never been a better time to try them—I’ll show you a tech-focused CEF whose payout triples the dividend on “regular” stocks in a moment.)
STOCKS
investing.com

This Fund Is A Special-Dividend Machine (And It Yields 10.5% Now)

Today we’re going to take a look at an unusual closed-end fund (CEF) that hands us a rich 10.5% dividend that comes our way monthly (and grows!). And it sends regular special dividends our way, too. When you add those “bonus” payouts in, this fund often pays life-changing yields...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

CET: An Old-School Closed End Fund

CET is a fund that focuses mainly on equity with the primary objective of the fund being capital growth. Central Securities (CET) is a closed-end fund that has been around for several decades. CET is a fund that focuses mainly on equity, but it has the mandate to invest in bonds, convertible securities, warrants and real estate if it chooses to do so. The primary objective of the fund is capital growth. This fund somehow reminds me of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), with the CEO Wilmot H. Kidd announcing this year that he will step down as Chief Executive Officer of Central Securities Corporation after almost 40 years with the company. One also has to understand that CET has a very concentrated bet on a New England insurance company - The Plymouth Rock Company - which represents over 22% of the portfolio holdings and has been a cornerstone of the fund for over 30 years. I called the fund "old-school" because it is unleveraged, distributes dividends only twice a year and has had a very stable management team. This fund does not chase the newest, shiniest transformative performers, but is a stable, long term investment vehicle with one concentrated bet via a non-listed insurance company. The fund has a great Sharpe ratio of over 1 when considering a 10-year lookback period, a high Sortino ratio of 1.7 and great annualized returns. The fund usually trades at a 16% discount to NAV, which is only 12% now. We advise starting a small position in the fund and adding on dips as the discount to NAV moves towards the historical -16% level. We believe the fund is a good long term performer as it tracks well the S&P 500 index, but a savvy investor needs to look to take advantage of the CEF structure via purchases at historical discount levels or below rather than the current one.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy