Show must go on: Madrid races to substitute COVID-hit La Boheme cast

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) – Madrid’s Teatro Real opera house had to act fast when the leading lights of its production of La Boheme contracted COVID-19 one after another, forcing the director to scramble for replacements who will perform together for the first time on Monday night. To...

Teatro Real Changes Cast for ‘La Bohème’ Due to COVID-19

(Credit: Teatro Real official website) The Teatro Real in Madrid was forced to change a big part of the cast for the Dec. 29 presentation of Puccini’s “La bohème.”. Per Platea Magazine, only two singers from the formerly announced cast have appeared onstage – Krzysztof Baczyk in the role of Colline, and Joan Martín-Royo as Schaunard. The company announced that Joshua Guerrero replaced Michael Fabiano as Rodolfo, Eleonora Buratto appeared as Mimì instead of Ermonela Jaho, Raquel Lojendio replaced Ruth Iniesta as Musetta, and Andrzej Filonczyk portrayed Marcello instead of Lucas Meachem. Nicola Luisotti conducted a production by Richard Jones.
