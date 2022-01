Daimler and BYD announced that they have signed an equity transfer agreement to realign the structural setup of their joint venture Denza. The Chinese luxury electric brand has struggled over the years with weak sales and for quite some time it was clear that changes were coming. German newspaper Handelsblatt (via Electrive), said at the time that only some 14,000 cars were sold cumulatively (from 2014 to early 2021) and it was a "disaster" with heavy losses.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO