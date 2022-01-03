ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New COVID-19 Test Site Opens At Miami Marine Stadium

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new COVID-19 testing site has opened at the Miami Marine Stadium on Virginia Key.

The site, at 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tests are free.

“With demand for COVID tests on the rise, the City of Miami is pleased to partner with Impact Health to help keep families in our community safe as we start off the new year and ensure testing is available to anyone who needs it,” said Mayor Francis Suarez.

Drive-though and walk-up testing is available, and no appointment is necessary. While appointments are not necessary, individuals may choose to schedule one here .

For a list of COVID testing sites across South Florida, click here .

CBS Miami

COVID-19 Take-Home Test Kits To Be Distributed Saturday At Select Miami-Dade, Broward Public Libraries

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida officials announced that COVID-19 take-home rapid test kits will available for free Saturday at several public libraries in Miami-Dade and Broward counties while supplies last. In Miami-Dade, eight public libraries will be handing tests to county residents beginning at 7:30 a.m. There is a limit of up to two tests per household. The following are the eight library locations where you can pick up take-home test kits: Hispanic Branch Library 1398 SW 1 Street Miami, FL 33135 Kendale Lakes Branch Library 15205 SW 88 Street Miami, FL 33196 Miami Beach Regional Library 227 22nd Street Miami Beach, FL 33139 Miami Lakes Branch Library 6699 Windmill Gate Road Miami Lakes, FL...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida Working To Decrease COVID-Related Fraud

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – COVID-19 cases continue to rise across South Florida, and this week, the state reported an additional 397,000 new cases. To meet the increased demand, new testing sites are popping up, but so has the increase in fraud. “There’s always a reason to be concerned about fraud, obviously, especially right now that there’s a surge in cases and a surge in testing,” said Jeremy Redfern, with the Florida Department of Health. He said the state is increasing its oversight to protect people from criminals trying to use the pandemic as a way to cash in. “The big thing we want people...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Thousands Of South Florida Renters Facing Eviction

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the housing market continues to boom, thousands of people in South Florida are facing eviction. Realtors say some landlords are making unethical and, at times, unlawful decisions. “People who have lived in their homes 15 years, 20 years, now they’re being told you have 30 days to move,” says Rosa Decarlo, a Realtor with Keller Williams Realty Partners SW. Every day people are being evicted so homeowners can sell while the market is hot. A 30-day notice to move out of your home is legal but some landlords are pushing renters out of the door much faster. Raymond...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Testing Site Finder

(Getty Images)   Miami-Dade County offers free testing for COVID-19 at drive-thru, walk-in and mobile sites. CLICK HERE TO FIND A TESTING SITE NEAR YOU IN MIAMI-DADE. Test site operations are expanding in Broward to meet increased demand. Eight new sites are opening in January and other sites have expanded testing capacity. CLICK HERE TO FIND A TESTING SITE NEAR YOU IN BROWARD. In Monroe County, positive COVID-19 cases are significantly increasing as well.   CLICK HERE TO FIND A TESTING SITE NEAR YOU IN MONROE.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Mayor Stresses Importance Of Vaccinations, Testing Amid Omicron Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is no end in sight yet with the omicron surge, and it has disrupted workers nearly everywhere. Vaccinations along with testing remain key to protecting oneself and others from the virus. “We shouldn’t be hysterical, but if we’ve been exposed or if we have symptoms, we should be tested,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. Following the holiday, the omicron variant has exploded. “We’ve added three new laboratories so test results come back quicker and we’re working on a system that will tell us where the lines are,” Cava said. WATCH: Deborah Souverain’s Report On The County’s Response   Miami-Dade now has...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Jump Again In Florida

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – More than 8,400 Florida hospital inpatients have COVID-19, as the total continues increasing by hundreds of patients a day, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The data showed 8,406 hospital inpatients had COVID-19, up from 7,647 on Wednesday and 6,914 on Tuesday. The number of patients with COVID-19 has surged as the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus has raced through the state. As another comparison, the federal agency reported on Dec. 6 that 1,298 Florida inpatients had COVID-19. Also, Thursday’s data showed that 935 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 843 on Wednesday. (©2022 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Broward To Distribute At-Home Rapid COVID-19 Test Kits Saturday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward officials announced Thursday that they will be distributing COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits at three public libraries on Saturday. County residents can get the tests Saturday, January 8th, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while supplies last. The kits will be distributed from the drive-through, curbside service lanes outside the following three county libraries, on a first-come, first-served basis: Margate Catherine Young Library 5810 Park Drive Margate 33063 Note: Library not open for regular services this day. South Regional/Broward College Library 7300 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines 33024 Note: Library also open for regular services this day. Tyrone Bryant Branch Library 2230 NW 21st Ave. Fort Lauderdale 33311 The libraries will not be open for regular services on this day. Residents picking up the test kits must show proof of Broward County residency and are limited to two kits per household.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Archdiocese Of Miami Now Requiring Masks For Mass, Church Gatherings

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you plan on going to Mass this weekend at a South Florida Catholic church, you’d better wear a mask. On Tuesday, January 4th, the Archdioces updated its mask policy. It said everyone, regardless of vaccination status, attending Mass or church gatherings will be required to use masks. Proper social distancing should also be maintained to help mitigate the risk of infection. The update comes as the COVID-19 Omicron variant rapidly spreads throughout South Florida. On Saturday, January 1st, the Archdiocese announced the temporary reinstatement of the use of masks indoors for all Catholic school employees and students over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status or parental request to waive the requirement. The Archdiocese said the decision comes after a “substantial increase in positive cases per 100,000 persons in the tri-county area in the last four weeks.”
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale Celebrates Completion Of Cordova Road Seawall Project

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A major celebration was held Friday in Fort Lauderdale with the completion of the “Cordova Road Seawall” project. The new seawall has already been tested and has proven to be more than strong enough for the recent king tides we’ve been experiencing. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held earlier Friday afternoon to celebrate the massive six-million dollar project that rebuilt a half-mile stretch over the last two years. The seawall is part of the city’s 200 million dollar investment into critical stormwater projects with the goal of protecting residents against flooding and future sea-level rise.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Visiting The Caribbean From South Florida? Some Islands Require COVID Testing, Others Don’t

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Traveling to the Caribbean from Miami? Flights to the region are full these days, but travelers need to be on the alert as far as COVID requirements. Requirements can change from day to day. Alexander Britell, editor-in-chief and founder of Caribbean Journal tells CBSMiami,  “You are seeing more and more destinations are beginning to tighten up their entry protocols for travelers.” With Covid outbreaks on cruise ships, several Caribbean nations have denied entry to their ports. “Smaller islands can’t take the risk for a large outbreak,” adds Britell. For air travel, tighter restrictions, including preflight entry testing await tourists for some islands. St....
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Florida Set To Receive 15,000 Doses Of Regeneron, Says Gov. Ron DeSantis

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that the state of Florida is expecting to receive another 15,000 doses of Regeneron for Florida residents. Gov. DeSantis said his administration has secured the additional doses of the monoclonal antibody treatment drug used to treat COVID-19 from the federal government, but will only receive half of what was requested. Earlier this week, DeSantis called on the Biden administration to increase Florida’s supply by at least 30,000 doses per week as COVID cases surge in the state. Monoclonal antibody treatments are typically available to at-risk or immunocompromised patients who recently tested positive for COVID-19 in...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Zoo Miami Says Goodbye To Beloved Camel ‘Fluffy’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Zoo Miami said a painful goodbye to ‘Fluffy,’ a 16-year-old Dromedary camel that had been popular with zoo staff and visitors alike. Zoo Miami said Fluffy had been suffering from degenerative joint disease for which he was receiving a variety of treatments that included pain management medications and laser therapy. They brought some comfort and a good quality of life for a while. However, the zoo said the progression of the disease had gotten to a point where all available treatment options had been exhausted and his quality of life could no longer be maintained. After discussions...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Long Lines, Technical Issues Reported At Miami Marine Stadium; Fort Lauderdale To Double Testing Capacity

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Long lines and technical issues greeted those wanting to be tested for COVID-19 at the newly-opened Miami Marine Stadium on Virginia Key on Tuesday morning. Nurses were going from car to car letting people know that there were technical issues at the site and that is causing delays. Some are choosing to stay while others are leaving, according to CBS4’s Brooke Shafer, who is at the site. A woman had an appointment for 9:30 a.m. and she waited in line for two hours before she decided to just go home without a test. “I lost two hours of my day...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Negotiations For New Stadium Complete; City Of Miami Commission To Vote On Deal

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF has finally struck a deal with the City of Miami to build its new soccer stadium and develop Freedom Park. Sources close to the deal say that the stadium negotiations are done and have been approved by Mayor Francis Suarez. Now, the city commission must sign off on the deal during an upcoming vote. Inter Miami owner former soccer star David Beckham and his partners, including Jorge Mas, will have another shot at convincing Miami commissioners to approve the development of Miami Freedom Park. Back in July of 2018, in a sit-down discussion with CBS4 News...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Norwegian Pearl Returns To Miami After Several Crew Members Test Positive For COVID-19

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida-based cruise ship cut its voyage short and returned to port due to COVID-19. The Norwegian Pearl arrived at PortMiami on Wednesday after several crew members tested positive. “They told us crew members got sick with COVID and they were turning around and coming back,” said passenger Elliott Bronfman. Bronfman and his wife Lisa joked that they overpacked for a two-day cruise, but they’re looking on the bright side. “It’s a little disappointing but we’re safe and sound, no COVID, so we’re going to be okay,” he said. The ship, which left Monday, was scheduled to sail a Panama Canal...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale Adds News COVID-19 Test Site To Help Meet Demand

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – To help meet the increase in demand for COVID-19 testing, a new site opened Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale. It’s at Snyder Park, located at 3299 SW 4th Avenue. Emily Lewis said she got in line around 5:30 a.m. “I need to get tested and I need my results ASAP because I’m traveling tomorrow,” she said. Testing will be done Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s drive-up or walk-up and will offer free rapid tests or PCR testing with results in 24 to 48 hours. They’ll do about 1,500 tests a day. “This is gonna be...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Hollywood Walmart Reopens Following 2-Day COVID Cleaning And Restock

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Walmart store in Hollywood is now reopen after temporarily closing for a massive cleaning and restock. The store, at 301 S. State Rd 7, closed at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, to allow cleaning crews to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. It reopened Friday morning at 6 a.m. “Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” the company said in a statement. The temporary closure of this store and almost 60 other U.S. stores in COVID-19 hotspots, is part of an ongoing company-initiated program amid the omicron outbreak. Given the rise in positive cases, Walmart said they are following CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission. Broward is listed by the CDC as a high transmission county. Walmart has more than 4,700 U.S. locations in total.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Rita And Ron’s Third Bald Eagle Chick Hatched Thursday, Did Not Survive The Night

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami’s most famous bald eagles, Ron and Rita, third bald eagle chick did not survive the night after it hatched Thursday morning. “Though sad, this was not unexpected as it was at a big disadvantage hatching out several days later than its siblings and was unable to compete with their larger size and strength. Survival of the fittest,” Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill posted on Twitter. Third bald eagle chick did not survive. (Ron Magill/Zoo Miami) In their ongoing battle to eliminate competition, Magill said the chick’s siblings simply overpowered it, perhaps smothering it or simply preventing it from getting any...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Have COVID? Look For These Signs For Whether Or Not You Should Go To The Hospital

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The omicron variant continues to surge across the country. “It’s spreading so fast, 95% of COVID cases right now are omicron,” said Dr. Geeta Nayyar, a rheumatologist. “What’s going on with omicron in comparison to what happen with delta is about 1/3 less of the people who get positive from omicron end up in the hospital. More than three times as many people getting omicron than delta . So we are absolutely expecting to have more total people in the hospital,” said Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease specialist at FIU. Both Dr. Marty and Dr. Nayyar stressed it does...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

Latest Fatal Highway Shooting Alarms PBA South Florida President Steadman Stahl

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The President of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association is alarmed after the latest highway shooting that took the life of a man, after a barrage of bullets were fired at his car on the Palmetto Expressway and at a gas station in Northwest Miami-Dade. CBS4’s Peter D’Oench spoke to PBA President Steadman Stahl about the latest deadly shooting. “It is getting to be a little more dangerous out there. This is terrible. These shootings are happening more frequently and there is a chance that innocent people will get caught up in all of this,” Stahl said. “Just a few...
MIAMI, FL
