Airbus has announced today the delivery of the world’s first ACJ TwoTwenty, a business jet based on the A220-100, to launch customer Comlux. The aircraft is in flight at the moment, and should arrive with Comlux in Indianapolis shortly. Comlux is undertaking a VIP installation of the jet on behalf of FIVE, a hotel group based in Dubai.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO