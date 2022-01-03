Subscribe to our newsletters

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Charleston City Paper
 5 days ago

Stay up-to-date with the latest happenings in food, arts, music and news by...

charlestoncitypaper.com

The Providence Journal

Photo newsletter: Happy New Year

Happy 2022, and I hope your year goes well. I think this year will be a better one for us all!. The lines for COVID testing have once again turned up. Photographer David DelPoio was on the scene in Providence this week outside the Convention Center as people were in a queue to get tested. Hopefully this will be a short-lived phenomenon. Read about Governor McKee's latest statements here.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

WWE Reportedly Offered To Sell “The Whole Product” To FOX

Actor and former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. was joined by actor and noted pro wrestling fan Macaulay Culkin for the latest episode of his “Wrestling with Freddie” podcast. Culkin noted how he believes WWE has lost the focus of their product due to preparing for a...
WWE
tearsheet.co

Introducing Tearsheet’s Daily Newsletter

Tearsheet is launching a free daily newsletter. In a single email, subscribers will receive short summaries of the top stories making the rounds. With the new year, Tearsheet is ramping up its coverage. We’ve made our daily newsletter available for all our free subscribers. Direct to your inbox, subscribers...
MARKETS
Charleston City Paper

He Slipped Away

She pressed on broadcloth. into the full light brightly. Linda Joy Walder, of Charleston, has written poetry in her mind since childhood. Her debut collection of poems, Running Naked in the Snow, published by Free Verse Press, is deeply rooted in a lifetime of magical and mournful circumstances.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Basic Kitchen launches 3rd monthlong plant-based challenge

With a new year upon us, Basic Kitchen and its chef, Charlie Layton, want to encourage guests to take on new year’s resolutions of clean eating and a healthy lifestyle. For the month of January, Basic Kitchen downtown will shift its menu to offering only plant-based dishes and drinks as a commitment to whole foods, clean eating and upholding their values of seasonal produce, food education and supporting local businesses.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

How Weaving Came Into The World

A long time ago, the gods decided to give humans the gift of weaving. The gods were tired of looking at humans naked. They were even more tired of all the havoc that human nakedness wreaked. The humans needed clothing and blankets and curtains, perhaps even baskets to carry their clothing and blankets and curtains.
ENTERTAINMENT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marketing
Charleston City Paper

Zero and Wild Common chefs team up for dinner series

Chefs Vinson Petrillo of Zero Restaurant + Bar and Orlando Pagan of Wild Common, will team up Tuesday for a special weeklong dinner series at Wild Common, ending Sunday. The dinner will be a multi-course meal from the Easton Porter group chefs, with the menu as followed:. Cold Snack. Pickled...
RESTAURANTS
Charleston City Paper

Local hip-hop artist Clayton James releases new single, ‘No Thrill’

Clayton James’ most recent song, “No Thrill,” catches a chiller wave with its downtempo trip hop, putting the listener in a more contemplative headspace like the companion track released March 2021, “Burn.”. The lyrics traverse future anxieties and current controversies with a humble frustration, giving space...
MUSIC
Charleston City Paper

High Fidelity: Gibbes Museum of Art’s Chase Quinn

The Gibbes Museum of Art’s current exhibition, Romare Bearden: Abstraction, closes Jan. 9 — an exploration of artist Bearden’s lesser known body of abstract work from the 1950s-60s. Inspired by the exhibit, the Gibbes is planning a Jan. 7 concert called “Improvised” with local hip-hop artists Benny Starr and Mike Brown. As the concert approaches, Chase Quinn, curator of education and programs at the Gibbes, gave City Paper his top five tracks for getting into a Bearden state of mind.
VISUAL ART
Charleston City Paper

Possum Island

Forty winters ago, the two-legs rode to Possum Island in the pouches of their metal mothers. They dug a hole in the earth with a big hard claw, brought offerings of fresh trash daily, and served their bounty to the possums. Every day was a feast day. The two-legs stopped...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Daps’ canned mimosas now on shelves near you

Daps Breakfast & Imbibe is known for breakfast, brunch and drinks — now, the crew is helping you take the drinks home. The restaurant-favorite mimosas are now canned and ready to enjoy from the comfort of your dinner table, couch or patio. According to Daps co-owner, Nick Dowling, this...
RESTAURANTS
Charleston City Paper

What to do for the week of Jan. 5

Nationally exhibiting quilter and textile artist Renée Fleuranges-Valdes brings her energetic and exuberant nature to her fiber art, showcasing Black femininity, alongside local artist Pascale Sexton Bilgis, who presents little clay figures set among wood frames and panels with vibrant acrylic backgrounds in Park Circle Gallery’s latest installation of the concurrent solo exhibits. A free public reception hosted by the artists will be held 5-7 p.m., Jan. 7, at the gallery.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WEHT/WTVW

Ringing in the New Year: The most popular resolutions of 2021

UTAH (ABC4) – Year after year, Americans kick off January 1st by setting goals to improve themselves. From weight loss to volunteering, citizens across the nation implement resolutions to make this year better than the last. In order to generate a better understanding of the most popular and most successful New Year’s intentions, Statista released […]
LIFESTYLE
Charleston City Paper

MYSTERY PHOTO: Shovels, no rope

NEW FEATURE: The new year brings a new weekly feature: a mystery photo taken somewhere in the Lowcountry. Every Monday, we’ll offer a photo for you to identify. We’ll disclose it the following week and, every now and then, give a prize. So, where was this photo taken?...
CHARLESTON, SC
Variety

Zack Sharf Named Digital News Director of Variety.com

Zack Sharf has been named digital news director of Variety.com. He’s tasked with driving digital growth through coverage of breaking news, trending stories and in showcasing Variety‘s array of editorial content across online and social platforms. Sharf reports to William Earl, editor of Variety.com. “Zack is an expert at understanding the intersection of metrics with readership, and how analytics help the strong writing and reporting happening at Variety to grow,” Earl said. “Through our time working together at IndieWire a few years ago, Zack’s passion for art and being a part of the pop culture conversation has inspired me and those around...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Cinedigm Acquires Digital Media Rights, A Specialist In Asian Streaming Fare, Social Curation And Digital Advertising

Cinedigm, which has been steadily expanding its streaming portfolio in recent years, is adding 10 new channels, 7,500 titles and entering the ad network business by acquiring Digital Media Rights. Founded by Michael Hong and David Chu, DMR is a distributor, channel and ad network operator and social video curator. The privately held company is understood to be profitable, with more than $10 million a year in revenue, according to a person familiar with its books. Financial terms were not specified in the announcement of the deal, but a source pegged it in the $20 million to $25 million range. After the transaction,...
BUSINESS
Charleston City Paper

Wolfgang Zimmerman just wants to do music

Long story short: What local musician Wolfgang Zimmerman started with friends back in 2009 as a recording studio in a Line Street storage unit and moved to a Montford Avenue garage, morphed into Rialto Row studio and has since reverted back to its original concept, The Space. The continuous collaborations...
CHARLESTON, SC

