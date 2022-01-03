Benjamin plans library presentation

This article originally appeared in the March 1, 1978 issue of Esquire. You can find every Esquire story ever published at Esquire Classic. “You know what day they killed me?” Sal said with his usual macabre amusement. “The same day as Kennedy—November twenty-second. We’re all up there in Monument Valley—and the Old Man likes the weather.” (He is talking about John Ford on a picture called Cheyenne Autumn.) “So he says, ‘Let’s kill Saul.’ He always called me Saul—I don’t know why—and they get the camera set up and old Ricardo Montalban shoots me. I fall down. Ford says ‘That’s swell,’ and they do something else. A couple of hours later we hear the President’s been murdered and Ford calls a wrap for the rest of the day. Somebody figured out that at the same time Ricardo was shooting me Oswald was shooting Kennedy. Is this weird?” Having riveted everyone’s attention, Sal suddenly dropped his head to the left, closing his eyes as he did so, and snored softly in a mock sleep. This was an old number of his, but it never failed to get a laugh from me.

