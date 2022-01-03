ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benjamin plans library presentation

By Sharyn Alen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat mysteries have kept your undivided attention from the very first page?. Did a favorite story keep you up at night thinking about hidden clues to solving a mystery? How. about cliff-hangers, easy- to-root-for characters, or a storyline that simply grabbed you from the. get-go and wouldn’t let...

At the Library

Our hearts are heavy with the recent passing of one of our valued library board members, Ms. Sandra Jacobs. The Board of Control and our staff extend her family our sincere sympathies. We will keep them in our prayers. We also wish all of our patrons around the parish and abroad a very happy, healthy and memorable Christmas 2021! Christmas closure dates for the Main library and all branches: …
Washington library presents lecture on Pilobolus’ history

WASHINGTON — The Gunn Historical Museum and Pilobolus will present the guest lecture “Pilobolus Origins” with Renee Jaworski and Matt Kent, Pilobolus Artistic Directors, at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 on Zoom. Jaworski and Kent will engage in a conversation about Pilobolus, with special guests to be announced....
January book discussions planned Jackson County Public Library

Jackson County Public Library book discussion groups in Seymour and Crothersville plan to gather in person to discuss book themes, writing styles, characters and more in January. Books are available at the library checkout desks or may be available digitally through OverDrive/Libby or hoopla. Program location and/or cancellation may depend...
Roxbury library presents Baroque period opera program

ROXBURY — The Minor Memorial Library will welcome Dr. Gil Harel, presenting “Opera in the Baroque Period” at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19 on Zoom. “Scholars agree that opera came into existence sometime around the early 17th century. As such, it is a distinct creation of the baroque period,” the library said in a statement. “With elaborate sets, costumes, lighting, acting, dancing and singing, it has remained one of - and perhaps the - most ambitious genre in the standard canon of western art music.
Davenport Public Library presents Unfiltered: The Hidden Brain

Do you love podcasts? Check out Unfiltered, hosted by the Davenport Public Library!. The first in the series showcases the Hidden Brain podcast. Join the discussion Monday, January 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Iron + Grain Coffee House, located at 1618 North Main Street, Davenport. Stream the last month’s worth from your favorite podcast app and join the fun.
Wilton Library Lines: Story times for children, workshop for poets, college test planning

Children were be thrilled by “Magic with Will DeBernardis” via Zoom on Friday, Jan. 7, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Children in grades kindergarten, and up, were invited to a Magic Show featuring Wilton's own Will DeBernardis. He has been practicing magic since he was in first grade. He put on an interactive show that delighted the audience. Registration was required. People, who were interested in attending the event could email Wilton Library staff member Lesley Keough lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org with questions. The people could also visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.
Champaign library planning $2.5 million activity space for teens, preteens

CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Public Library hopes to add a new $2.5 million activity space for teens and preteens, to open in the spring of 2023. Library Director Donna Pittman will ask the city council to endorse a $1.5 million transfer from the city’s general-fund balance to cover part of the cost of the project, and said the Champaign Public Library Foundation has committed the remaining $1 million.
Mystery Behind Jessie Lee Daniels Cause of Death: Force MDs Vocal Member Was 57

Another member from the Force MDs, Jessie Lee Daniels, also known as "Jessie D," reportedly passed away at the age of 57, as confirmed by his management team. The Force MDs' official Facebook account posted an update saying, "To one hell of a entertainer "Jessie D" of legendary Force MDs. He ate, sleep [sic] and breathe music everyday. Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!!"
Peter Bogdanovich on the Long, Slow Decline of a Teenage Star

This article originally appeared in the March 1, 1978 issue of Esquire. You can find every Esquire story ever published at Esquire Classic. “You know what day they killed me?” Sal said with his usual macabre amusement. “The same day as Kennedy—November twenty-second. We’re all up there in Monument Valley—and the Old Man likes the weather.” (He is talking about John Ford on a picture called Cheyenne Autumn.) “So he says, ‘Let’s kill Saul.’ He always called me Saul—I don’t know why—and they get the camera set up and old Ricardo Montalban shoots me. I fall down. Ford says ‘That’s swell,’ and they do something else. A couple of hours later we hear the President’s been murdered and Ford calls a wrap for the rest of the day. Somebody figured out that at the same time Ricardo was shooting me Oswald was shooting Kennedy. Is this weird?” Having riveted everyone’s attention, Sal suddenly dropped his head to the left, closing his eyes as he did so, and snored softly in a mock sleep. This was an old number of his, but it never failed to get a laugh from me.
Palace announces Princess’ engagement

The Belgian royals have a wedding to look forward to in the New Year! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the engagement of King Philippe’s niece Princess Maria Laura. The 33 year old royal is engaged to William Isvy. The bride-to-be, who is the granddaughter of former King...
Peter Bogdanovich, Iconic Director of ‘Last Picture Show’ and ‘Paper Moon,’ Dies at 82

Peter Bogdanovich — whose “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon” solidified his reputation as one of the most important filmmakers in the New Hollywood of the ’70s, but whose personal life threatened to overshadow his career behind the camera — has died, Variety has confirmed. He was 82. The director also had acting roles on such shows as “The Sopranos,” on which he recurred as Dr. Melfi’s psychotherapist; “The Simpsons”; and as a DJ in Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill Volumes 1 and 2.” Wildly prolific and celebrated early on, then mired in hubris-laced scandal when he became involved with two of...
Basquiat Biopic Planned, D.C. Museum Collects Capitol Riot Material, and More: Morning Links for January 6, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE ART OF POLITICS. Today is the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. In the Washington Post, Peggy McGlone looks at how the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., has worked to preserve artifacts like protest signs from that infamous day. “It will help future generations understand how fragile democracy is, and certainly was that day,” the museum’s director, Anthea Hartig, told the paper. Meanwhile, Italy is sending a fragment it owns of the Parthenon to Greece as part of a four-year exchange, which could keep the heat on Britain to return its Parthenon marbles,...
Pioneering Black movie star Sidney Poitier dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, Hollywood's first major Black movie star who won mainstream popularity with a series of groundbreaking roles in the 1950s and 1960s, has died aged 94. At a time of racial tension in America in the 1950s and 1960s, Poitier balanced success with a sense of duty to choose projects that tackled bigotry and stereotypes, including his 1967 classics "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" and "In the Heat of the Night."
Sidney Poitier, Regal Star of the Big Screen, Dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, the noble leading man whose work in such films as No Way Out, Lilies of the Field and In the Heat of the Night paved the way for minority actors and actresses everywhere, has died. He was 94. His death was confirmed Friday by the press secretary for the Bahamas’ deputy prime minister. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis announced that the Bahamian flag is being hung at half-mast in the country as well as at the nation’s various embassies around the globe. In his statement, the prime minister celebrated “the life of a...
Alfred Hitchcock, Vivien Leigh, Roald Dahl Among Those Whose Lives Are Revealed in U.K. 1921 Census

Director Alfred Hitchcock age 21. “Rebecca” star Laurence Olivier at 14. “Gone With The Wind” icon Vivien Leigh at 7. Author Roald Dahl age 4 years and nine months. The 1921 census, which was released by the U.K.’s National Archives department on Thursday, provides a snapshot into the lives of some of Britain’s best known names long before they became famous. In all, 38 million people were required to fill out the survey just over a hundred years ago, with each citizen individually listed by name. According to his census entry, in 1921 Alfred Hitchcock was still living at home in Southwark,...
Sidney Poitier: trailblazing Black film star and activist

Sidney Poitier, who has died at age 94, was a pioneering Black movie star who opened doors for racial minorities in film decades before the #OscarsSoWhite and Black Lives Matter movements. He was a gentle man and opened doors for all of us that had been closed for years."
Remembering Peter Bogdanovich: From Maverick Director to Classic Hollywood Raconteur

The passing of director Peter Bogdanovich January 6, at the age of 82, marks the loss of a maverick director (“The Last Picture Show,” What’s Up, Doc?,” “Paper Moon,” “Saint Jack,” “They All Laughed”) who also kept the spirit of classic Hollywood alive with his entertaining anecdotes and spot-on impressions. He was truly a bridge to the past that served as his muse and eventually mourned the decline in Hollywood storytelling. To Bogdanovich, the difference between the classical and post-modern Hollywood was a full course meal versus an hors d’oeuvre. The first time I interviewed Peter was for a story about...
