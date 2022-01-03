Midland/Odessa Needs a Buc-ee’s Somewhere Close in 2022
By Kevin Chase
If you have never experienced the joy of Buc-ee's, then you are missing out, and that is why we need one either near us or somewhere in Midland/Odessa. If you have ever traveled around East and Central Texas, then you have seen a Buc-ee's on the side of the highway, even...
If you are new to Texas you might not realize just how big our state really is, but these 12 fun facts will help you to realize just how big Texas is. Texas is bigger than the UK - 93,628 square miles to Texas' 268,500. There are 3550 routes designated...
The answer to that question is-unless the wind here actually picks up enough to lift someone's cattle in the air--probably not. Since there's no large body of water here in the Permian other than our little duck pond at Wadley Baron Park, what happened in Texarkana over the holidays with the water spout can't happen here. In case you hadn't heard what happened in Texarkana last week-they had storms come thru that produced water spouts that ended up collecting fish from the waters of Wright Lake, then dumping the White Bass on the residents of the city like rain from the sky. Sounds biblical, doesn't it? There's an actual term for it--"Animal Rain", and it's happened before in other parts of the country and the world. Imagine standing in your backyard or in front of your house and all of a sudden, it's raining fish!
How do I tell my man I Do NOT Want To Shower With Him? And yes, I've told him. Been married for about 6 months and he has it in his head that we need to shower together. I'll be in there and he will JUMP in. Look, I'm into TOGETHER time but my SHOWER time is for me. I don't mind an occasional ROMP in the shower but NOPE don't make it a happen. Suggestions?
We've all seen the numerous articles about restaurants and entertainment we wished we had here in the Basin. In & Out Burger, etc etc. Now, let's talk about SERVICES we wish we had here. Because let's face it... This area is unique in many ways with many different forces at work every day to shape our lives, not only on a daily basis but even hourly in some cases. Where do we begin?
Who remembers...growing up going with your parents or grandparents to eat at Furr's in the Odessa mall? I sure do! And I would continue to go up until last year when they closed their doors for good after what we thought was temporarily shutting down in 2020 due to the pandemic. So myself along with many Odessans wondered what would take its place? And now we have our answer...
Most native Texans can tell you just about anything you want to know from Texas History to everyday lifestyle. Most of us are loud and proud to be from Texas. Here are a few things that you may not know about the great state. Most newcomers are shocked by a few of these and say "no way" that's not possible, but these are a few of the things that make Texas so great! Feel free to share with your friends.
Is it illegal to flash your car lights in Texas? Because I see it all the time. The other day I was driving with a friend and someone flashed their lights in oncoming traffic to warn me about a speed trap and he threw out 'You know they can get in trouble for doing that?' Um, no they can't... right?
Happy New Year! Another year has come and gone. And, while 2021 was another crazy year, we have successfully come to the end of the year. One thing is for sure, we still love our food! And, we still love our restaurants here in the Permian Basin. You can ask...
We all have our childhood memories of ringing in the New Year at home with our families. At my house, my mom used to hand out pots and pans from the kitchen with wooden spoons-and at midnight we'd all bang on the pots and pans with our spoons to welcome the new year in. And of course--as you get older--like 7th grade, 8th grade,, high school, so on and so forth... It's not so cool to be up late in your PJs banging on cookware with kitchen utensils--and you trade all that in for parties with your friends and significant others. All a part of growing up--and you look back on those memories of being little and being silly at home with your parents--and you'd give anything to go back there again.
I'll be at home in my pajamas watching the ball drop on TV--if I can stay awake... But if you're one that wants to go out and party and "tie one on" for New Years' Eve this year--there are a few places to do so in the Basin this year. Be sure you've downloaded the UBER app to your phone and connected your credit or debit card, or that you have a cab on speed dial. Let's all stay safe and NOT drink and drive--and arrive alive in 2022! Having said that, here are just a few of the stops you can make:
One of the best things you can do, no matter what time of year it is-is support LOCAL businesses! All of us here at the radio stations try to do that as often as we possibly can. That's why when a new one opens, we can't wait to get out there and try it out! Since I moved to Midland from Chicago in July 2020 I've been in search of a place to make it my 'regular' when getting a haircut. Somewhere where the stylist does a great job and takes the time to be detailed, but at the same time is fun and conversational during the process so that it's not awkward to sit in their chair. I have now found the place:
We had to road trip to Dallas this past weekend to take our dog to see a specialist vet in Lewisville Texas... So while we were there, we decided to try something that wasn't a typical chain restaurant and was unique to the area. Since the relatives we stayed with live in Coppell (and I also discovered I've been pronouncing the name of this town wrong my entire life--the accent is on the second syllable, not the first. So it's "cop-PELL", not "COP-pell"), we thought we'd head down the street a bit from their house and see what we could find.
