Patriots-Dolphins shifted to 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff in Week 18

By Isaiah Houde
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
5 days ago
 5 days ago
The New England Patriots’ Week 18 matchup against the Miami Dolphins has been moved to the 4:25 p.m. ET slot — originally scheduled at 1 p.m. ET.

Bill Belichick’s team will hit the road in the season finale to play the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. The Patriots clinched a playoff spot with the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, but they would need a win next week, along with a Buffalo Bills loss to clinch the division.

The Bills face the New York Jets, leaving a much easier path for Buffalo to walk away with the division. The Patriots always have a difficult time defeating Miami at the end of the year in South Florida.

Here’s the full NFL schedule for the final week of the regular season.

