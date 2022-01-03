White Wedding! Watch This Bulgarian Muslim Tradition of a Bride With Her Face Painted White!

Rustic casual is how the couple described their ideal wedding, and they certainly got it! To set the tone, the guests arrived at the ceremony where they were greeted by a wooden arbor draped in florals and crowned with a deer skull. The color palette was kept to pretty neutrals like beige, champagne, and navy. After the ceremony, they made their way to a large white barn with a warm wooden interior where long tables were draped with greenery and low florals. The couple enjoyed a lovely dinner with their nearest and dearest and together they danced the night away under the grand chandelier and twinkle lights outside.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 10 DAYS AGO