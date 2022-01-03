Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 6 Low "Chinese New Year"

After modifying the Air Jordan 4 for the links, Jordan Brand is planning to convert another Air Jordan model into a performance golf shoe next year. Recent photos shared by Jordan Brand athlete, Pat Perez, on Instagram show a new take on the Air Jordan 12 Low repurposed as a golf sneaker. The colorway is derived from the original “Taxi” Air Jordan 12 from 1996, which is comprised of a white leather upper, contrasting black mudguard, and metallic gold eyelets. Jordan Brand has also remade this colorway in the recently released “Royalty” Air Jordan 12. However, the usual herringbone traction patterned outsole on this pair is upgraded with removable spikes for traction and stability on the course. Also, instead of the traditional back tab message reading “Quality inspired by the greatest player ever,” this new interpretation reads “For the love of 18,” referencing the standard amount of holes on a golf course.

