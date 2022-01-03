ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized with intestinal obstruction

San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to a Sao Paulo hospital for tests early Monday after experiencing abdominal discomfort, the government said in a statement. The hospital where he was admitted, Vila Nova Star, said in a morning statement...

