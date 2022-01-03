ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Her Only Goal For The Year

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpapi_0dbeNK4C00
Photo: Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini is heading into the new year with just one goal, and she figured it out after writing “PAGES” of things she wanted to do to “better” herself. Ballerini opened up about initially writing “pages and pages” of ways she wanted to “better” herself, her body, her relationships, her career and more in 2022. But a key realization made the “hole in the bottle” singer decide to rip up those pages and replace her initial set of goals with just one: “doing my damn best.” Here’s why Ballerini decided to make that change, and why she shared it:

“y’all. i’ve spent the last few days writing pages and pages of things i want to do to ‘better’ myself, my body, my relationships, my career, my life this year. PAGES. and then i realized that was only going to bring more anxiety and unrealistic expectations into my world and i just don’t have the room for it this year. so i ripped the pages out and replaced it with “doing my damn best”. and that’s it. that’s the goal for the year. because maybe the ‘better-ing’ happens when we just show up and see what meets us simply where we are.
“just thought i’d share in case any of your algorithms were also sending you into a shame spiral of not being good enough already. we are. 🤍”

See her full post here :

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Sparkly Green Dress As She Celebrates Being ‘Boosted’ For The Holidays

During a pre-holiday celebration, Kelsea Ballerini looked festive for the occasion in a sparkling green dress as she posed in front of the Christmas tree. Kelsea Ballerini is ready for Christmas! Ahead of the big day, she celebrated the upcoming occasion with some friends and definitely looked ready for the holidays. For the party, Kelsea rocked a long-sleeved, green mini dress, which was sequined and sparkling in photos. She paired the look with sky-high, open-toed heels and had her new brunette hair pulled back into a top knot. Kelsea posed with a friend in front of the Christmas tree with presents underneath.
CELEBRITIES
The Daily South

Kelsea Ballerini Joins Dolly Parton for Run, Rose, Run Audiobook

We're already counting down the days until we can get our hands on Dolly Parton's forthcoming novel, Run, Rose, Run, which she co-authored with New York Times best-selling author James Patterson. But we now have one more reason to get excited for the project due out March 7. In addition...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
995qyk.com

Kelsea Ballerini: We Are ‘Good Enough Already’

Kelsea Ballerini has been writing “pages” of her thoughts and what she wants to do better in 2022, and then well, she ripped them all up and choose to take one day at a time. Kelsea wrote to fans in a long post on Instagram, “Y’all. I’ve spent...
CELEBRITIES
seattlepi.com

Hitmaker of the Month: Shane McAnally on Making Hits Click for Walker Hayes, Sam Hunt, Carly Pearce and Kelsea Ballerini

Currently, he has four songs on the country radio airplay chart as a songwriter or writer-producer: Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney’s “Half of My Hometown,” Sam Hunt’s “23,” the Carly Pearce/Ashley McBryde duet “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” and a fresh entry in the form of Walker Hayes’ “AA.” As Hayes’ executive producer, and as his label head at the Monument Records imprint, McAnally also has a key connection to a fifth song on the chart, a former No. 1 headed into permanent recurrent status — “Fancy Like,” the phenomenon that is unquestionably the biggest country smash of 2021.
ENTERTAINMENT
goodhousekeeping.com

Carrie Underwood's New Vegas Photos Are Causing a Huge Stir Online

Singer Carrie Underwood has officially taken Las Vegas by storm. Just in time for the holidays, the "Before He Cheats" singer began her Vegas residency called REFLECTION on December 1 (psst...you can still snag some tickets here). Needless to say, fans were ecstatic to hear the news as she'll be among other stars taking residencies in Sin City like Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram A#Kelseaballerini
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Killer Legs In A Black Micro Dress For The 'Voice' Finale--OMG!

She may be petite, but Ariana Grande sometimes looks like she has legs to rival those of catwalk supermodels – especially if her latest social media pics are anything to go by! The 28-year-old “Santa Tell Me” singer showed off her enviable (and seemingly never-ending) pins on Instagram on Monday, December 13th, in a stunning one-shouldered black micro-dress that stopped us in our tracks!
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
enstarz.com

Dolly Parton Pain: Singer Losing Hope Amid Marriage, Health Crises?

Dolly Parton surely faced damaging and shocking rumors this year, and it involved her reported impending divorce and botched butt injections. This year has been a harsh one for Parton, who only wants to share happiness among her fans. Unfortunately, she has been bombarded with several rumors that affected her image.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
People

Diana Ross Celebrates Christmas in Matching Pajamas with Her Kids, Grandkids: 'So Many Blessings'

Diana Ross was all smiles after spending Christmas with her big family. On Monday, the 77-year-old music icon shared a photo on Twitter from her family's holiday celebration. She was joined by four of her children, Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross, Chudney Ross, and Ross Naess, and several of her grandchildren as they all posed in matching pajamas by a Christmas tree.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

120K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy