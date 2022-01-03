ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

8 Tips And Tricks To Maximize Space In Your Travel Luggage

travelexperta.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePacking is not as easy as it may seem, and it needs a lot of strategies to ensure everything fits well. It may be the least exciting thing to do in preparation for vacation, but it is necessary. When packing, you also need to keep the weight restriction in mind and...

travelexperta.com

we-heart.com

Top Tips for Easier Travel: Travelling is always fun, but it can be stressful too; follow these tips to make your trip go as smoothly as it can...

We all know that travelling is a wonderful thing, but it can also be a pain in the neck. Between booking your flight and making sure you have an idea of what to do when you get there, all that travelling can really take its toll on your mental health (and wallet). There are some great tips that can make for easier travel, and can help you get around simply when you’re on vacation.
TRAVEL
digg.com

What To Do When Your Luggage Gets Lost

So an airline lost your bag. Here's how to track it down, and how to get compensation if the airline owes it to you. Losing luggage is a hazard of travel that has, unfortunately, become more common thanks to the stress and staffing issues that accompany COVID-19 and omicron. Bags are often taking longer to make it back to their owners these days: where travelers could previously expect to have their luggage back within 24 hours, it can now take up to two weeks for airlines to return lost baggage. Here's what you can do when your bags go MIA.
TRAVEL
wtvy.com

Tips and tricks to organizing your home for the new year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For many people, the start of the new year is the perfect time to start getting organized. There are some real benefits to getting organized. Experts say decluttering can lower stress levels and make it easier to keep everything clean over time. If that doesn’t convince...
MONTGOMERY, AL
travelexperta.com

Expert Tips on How to Travel Headache-Free

Are you planning your next business trip? Maybe you are getting ready to spread your wings as an exchange student, or preparing for the vacation trip of a lifetime. We’ve gathered some advice to help you with any travel plans. Whether you’re planning on heading to Africa to safari or Thailand to see unique culture, there’s no shortage of travel tips for you. Keep reading to hear the tips from the pros on how to avoid turbulence and travel headache free.
TRAVEL
travelexperta.com

7 Ways to Maximize Your Time in a New City

Visiting a new city is thrilling, but it can also be overwhelming if you don’t properly manage your time. Thankfully, you can avoid these frustrations by knowing the right tips to help make the most of your hours. Here are seven ways to maximize your time in a new city.
LIFESTYLE
travelexperta.com

How to Choose a Backpack for Hiking & Backpacking

Choosing the right hiking backpack is one of the most important things to do before you hit the trails. And if you haven’t looked at backpacks recently, you’ll be surprised at how good they’ve gotten. Made with rugged yet breathable fabrics, backpacks are now able to offer a great amount of support and comfort than ever before. The best hiking backpacks even come with a waterproof feature that can keep your gear dry for several hours. Not only that but backpacks nowadays weigh a fraction of affordable outdoor backpacks of what they did a few years ago.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Laptops
gulfshorebusiness.com

Case closed: Airline-friendly luggage for your jet-setting needs

Last month, we looked back at 2021 with a year in review feature, chronicling Southwest Florida’s tremendous commercial growth, grand openings, new and emerging corporate headquarters and the pandemic’s effects on business throughout the year. But with the ups and downs of 2021 now behind us, this month we’re taking a look forward.
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodhousekeeping.com

The Top 10 Closet Organization Products to Maximize Your Space

With a new year comes a fresh start—and while the interpretation for exactly what that entails is up for debate, we're taking it to mean a freshly organized home. Specifically, we're considering this an opportunity to revamp our closets. This high-traffic, often-neglected space is a big part of starting the day off right; after all, how many mornings of yours have been derailed by not being able to find the right outfit? It's all down to picking the right closet organization products to have your wardrobe looking its best. These 10 can fix pretty much any storage woes:
HOME & GARDEN
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Smart Design: Tips and Tricks for Small Spaces

On Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Darren Keefe works with the design team to helped families in cramped, dated quarters start fresh in new homes. Many of these homes reflect tips and tricks that anyone living in small spaces can benefit from. Darren is at the Salt Lake Home Show to...
SANDY, UT
visitsevierville.com

3 Genius Travel Tips for Your Next Trip to the Smokies

When traveling to the Smokies on your next vacation, we want to help you make it as easy and enjoyable as possible. We compiled a list of 3 super smart tips to help you plan and have the best trip that you can have. Sometimes planning ahead can ensure that your experience is smooth and stress free, which is why we want to make sure that your next trip to Sevierville is the best yet!
SEVIERVILLE, TN
TODAY.com

Tips and tricks to manage your money in the 2022

It’s time to recover and forge ahead after splurging during the holidays. NBC investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY to talk about paying down your holiday debt, saving at the pump and the grocery store, and the best ways to tackle your loan repayments.Dec. 31, 2021.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Florida Weekly

Litter box tips and tricks to ensure that your new kitten or cat approves of the “facilities” in your home

Has the new year brought a kitten or cat into your life for the first time? You probably know that cats are good about using a litter box — that might even be what attracted you to one as a companion — but did you know you can take steps to help prevent kittens and cats from thinking (or stinking) outside the box? The following tips will help to ensure that your cat remains satisfied with bathroom you provide.
PETS
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best Tips to Manage Your Digital Space for Higher Efficiency

Welcome to the digital era, where the internet is an integral part of work. You can work and earn a living with your computer, smartphone, and internet connection. Your connected device gives you a digital workspace, an equivalent of a physical work environment. Looking for your files all over the place is a waste of time and slows down your productivity. Keeping your workspace organized enhances your workflow.
TECHNOLOGY
domino

One of the Best Closet Organizers Costs Less Than $6 at IKEA

A good closet organizer does more than just corral your clothes and clutter; the right design helps curate your most-loved items and can even bring a sense of calm to a chaotic morning routine. In the words of Elaine Welteroth on her own custom closet reno, “You have to systemize your styling situation to avoid the mania about dressing every day.”
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN

