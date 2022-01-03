Noem extends Child Support Commission report for 3 months

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – About 30 Texas Republican state lawmakers along with the Texas Republican Party want Governor Greg Abbott to call a fourth special session so lawmakers can pass a bill banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Representative Brian Harrison of Waxahachie is among those pushing for it. “I just had a constituent lose their job. Texans are losing their jobs, and the legislature could end this tomorrow, if they would pass the Texas COVID Vaccine Freedom Act, which I introduced,” Rep. Harrison said. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Friday, Jan. 7 to determine whether Congress gave OSHA the authority to require workers...

WAXAHACHIE, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO