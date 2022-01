Quietly, Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie Tre Norwood might have made the play of the game in the 26-14 win over the Cleveland Browns Monday night at Heinz Field. No, the play absolutely had no determination on the actual outcome of the game. What the interception of Baker Mayfield — the first of Norwood’s career — with under a minute to go did, though, was give the Steelers’ offense the football one more time, allowing future first ballot Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to take the ever-sweet victory formation kneel down one final time at Heinz Field, getting the true sendoff he deserved.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO