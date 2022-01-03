Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size, Trends, Shares, Growth, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Privileged identity management is the monitoring and protection against the accidental or deliberate misuse of superuser accounts in an organization's IT environments. Oversight is necessary so that the greater access abilities of super control accounts are not misused or abused. The unmanaged superuser accounts can lead to loss or theft of sensitive corporate information or malware that can compromise the network. Privileged accounts may be targeted by external attackers and malicious insiders i.e. rogue employees who have access to the sensitive information of the organization. Privileged identity management creates audits and alerts the user about all potential threats so that the requester, purpose and duration of each privileged access request can be documented and monitored.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 21 HOURS AGO