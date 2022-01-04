Police: Bridgeport man fatally shot on Marcel Street

Bridgeport police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night.

Police say 36-year-old Andre Brown was found lying in a front yard on Marcel Street and was quickly transported to St. Vincent's Hospital where he died.

The suspect has not been identified.

Police say it appeared to be an isolated incident where the victim knew the suspect.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Detective Jorge Cintron at 203-581-5227 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS .