ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Police: Bridgeport man fatally shot on Marcel Street

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vLllI_0dbeJuXq00

Bridgeport police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night.

Police say 36-year-old Andre Brown was found lying in a front yard on Marcel Street and was quickly transported to St. Vincent's Hospital where he died.

The suspect has not been identified.

Police say it appeared to be an isolated incident where the victim knew the suspect.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Detective Jorge Cintron at 203-581-5227 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Crime#St Vincent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy