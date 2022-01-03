ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Christmas in February? Half of Americans judge neighbors for keeping decorations up too long

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Melore
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cvAJa_0dbeJq0w00

NEW YORK ( StudyFinds.org ) – Are your neighbor’s holiday decorations up way, way too long? A new study finds nearly half of Americans judge their neighbors for waiting too long to take down their festive winter decorations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehtKf_0dbeJq0w00

A recent survey of 2,000 U.S. residents found three-quarters believe others should pack away all of their decorations before the end of January. However, 54 percent also don’t want to be the first ones on their block to pack up their festive display.

Keeping up with (and judging) the Joneses?

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Canvaspop , the survey also found that people spend an average of $213 annually on new holiday decor.

Most deck out their doors (71%) and windows (70%) to ring in the festivities, but the bulk of their budget goes toward Christmas trees (35%), rather than electric lights (23%) and ornaments (21%).

Although 52 percent prefer a free-for-all when sprucing up their holiday tree , by hanging ornaments wherever there’s room, those with children under the age of four are the most likely to be mindful of ornament placement, with each one having its own specific place (46%).

Safety first when decking the halls

According to many respondents, decorating the home makes them worry about the safety of other household members, with nearly half of all parents of children under four years-old citing this as their biggest concern (44%).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nqdrx_0dbeJq0w00

Pet owners prefer electric lights (54%) to fake snow (27%) and tinsel (24%), which their furry pals can easily ingest and cause harm. Holiday headaches aside, half of respondents named themselves the designated decorators, with only 26 percent delegating that task to a partner or spouse.

“Safety-proofing one’s home for the holidays is simpler than most people think,” says a Canvaspop spokesperson in a statement. “Opt for wall decor that can easily be hung out of reach of children or pets, while being enjoyed by the whole family .”

When it comes to holiday heirlooms, respondents aren’t as cautious, even though seven in 10 say they own a special holiday ornament that would be devastating to lose.

Most prefer to hang these precious keepsakes on their tree (45%) or display it in their home (41%), rather than leave it in storage (13%). There’s a similar trend when it comes to holiday family photos , as more people prefer to display them on their walls (61%) than showcase them on their refrigerator (43%), keep them in their wallets (35%) or share virtual albums (32%).

“Our results show holiday photos are a key part of people’s seasonal decor,” the spokesperson adds. “The popularity of this choice likely stems from their desire to keep the holiday spirit going in a way that compliments the rest of their furnishings.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Target Just Recalled Dangerous Christmas Decoration That's Cutting People Up

Christmas may be over but before you put away all the holiday decor there's one item you might not want to hang onto for next year due to concerns that it cause lacerations requiring medical attention. Target has issued an urgent recall for a decorative "Letters to Santa" mailbox sold by the big box retailer this fall due to reports that the sharp mail slot opening has caused several incidents of laceration, including some that required medical attention. According to BGR, Target sold 174,300 units of these decorative mailboxes between October 2021 and November 2021. The mailboxes were sold in the retailer's Bullseye's Playground department and for $5 each (or $10 for a two-pack) and came in white and red.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Ornaments#Christmas Tree#Holiday Decorations#Americans#Onepoll
Fatherly

This Is Actually How Long to Keep Your Christmas Tree Up

We all know that one person who keeps their Christmas tree up for what feels like forever. While many of us are ready to pack away the decorations almost as quickly as the presents are unwrapped, others like to hold on to the magic a little longer. But what does Christmas tradition say for how long we should leave our tree up? Well, it’s a lot longer than you may think.
LIFESTYLE
WYTV.com

How long should you keep those Christmas leftovers?

(WKBN) — Holiday leftovers cause about 400,000 cases of post-Christmas illness in America. If they aren’t eaten in two to three days, it can become harmful to one’s health. “Upset stomach, all those things. That’s mild, but the more the bacteria grows on it — you won’t...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Ledger

Christmas un-decorating

If Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, the first days of January must be the most miserable. Why? Is it the weather? The defeated feeling of having already broken every resolution you made New Year’s Eve?. Or the fact that most of the Christmas toys you...
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

New Jersey Man’s Gruesome Christmas Decorations Has the Neighbors Creeped Out

Residents of Manalapan, New Jersey, are feeling creeped out by one home’s decorations. It’s a self-described “Killer Christmas” display. Instead of the usual candy canes and Christmas trees, this house boasts something a little more sinister. The display includes evil elves, gingerbread versions of Chucky and Jason, and a towering skeletal Santa. One neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “I don’t like it. It’s not for Christmas.”
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
kotatv.com

Keeping your Christmas decorations up after the holidays can be dangerous

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Around 30% of the country’s home fires involving Christmas trees occur in January. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) strongly encourages that people remove any hazards leftover from the holidays. The Rapid City community can dispose of their Christmas trees at Fitzgerald Stadium, West...
RAPID CITY, SD
northgwinnettvoice.com

How long do you leave your Christmas decorations up?

It’s an age-old question that brings its own set of judgy-ness — how long do you leave your Christmas decorations up? Have you ever wondered why someone else might?. In Canada and other British empire countries, Boxing Day is celebrated as its own special holiday, and those Christmas decorations come down and get boxed up on Dec. 26. Even the banks are closed. With Western commercialism introducing the Christmas season seemingly earlier and earlier each year, these days, more and more trees tend to go up before Thanksgiving — and even right after Halloween. I suppose one may grow tired and be ready to undecorate if the halls have been decked that long — not to mention if there’s a real tree that’s shedded itself bare. Some traditions say it’s a bad omen to leave the Christmas lights up after Jan. 1, whereas some Christians celebrate Epiphany, the traditional day the Wise Men visited the Christ Child, which is where that whole 12 days of Christmas thing comes in, by the way. Oh yes, Dec. 25 is only the first day of Christmas! Others who observe Candlemas wait until it’s over — on Feb. 2 — to undecorate.
CHRISTMAS
wymt.com

Recycle decorations to keep Lexington as green as the Christmas trees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ‘Tis the season to un-deck the halls. The city of Lexington is asking people to recycle their holiday lights and trees. Lauren Monahan, Lexington Division of Waste Management’s Environmental Initiative Specialist said you can bring joy to the world by recycling your tree and lights.
LEXINGTON, KY
BGR.com

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this $28 small bathroom storage cabinet

We all what it's like to have a shortage of available space in a bathroom. It's something that tons of us have to deal with in our homes. Whether you live in an apartment or a house, there simply never seems to be enough space where you need it. Of course, that's often particularly true in bathrooms. They're often the most confined spaces in any home, so it clearly makes sense. That's why you need a good small bathroom storage cabinet, and Amazon has a fantastic option to check out. Even an average-sized bathroom can feel like the walls are closing...
SHOPPING
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville police investigating embezzlement accusations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are currently investigating an embezzlement at a business. The general manager of Mountain Glacier and JP Trucking tells officers an employee has been using company money to pay her own personal bills for the last three years. The general manager says the company’s own internal investigation reveals the employee has […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Huntingburg man facing felony drug charges after crash

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – A Huntingburg man was arrested after a crash Wednesday evening. Jasper Police were called to the scene at 34th and Newton Street just before 5 p.m. for a two-vehicle accident. According to police, the driver who caused the crash was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine. Police also found […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy