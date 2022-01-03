ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Gives Permanent Boot to Grimy GOPer Marjorie Taylor Greene

By Christopher Smith
Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Twitter kicked off the New Year by clearing out the rubbish, as it permanently suspended the account of controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

According to reports , Twitter confirmed that they made the move to ban the volatile congresswoman on Sunday (January 2nd) due to her repeatedly spreading misinformation with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy,” a spokesperson for the social media platform said when contacted by the press. They would not disclose what was the tweet that earned Greene that permanent suspension.

The representative from Georgia had her account previously suspended last January for making false claims about voter fraud in her state. In May, she was suspended by the platform for tweeting comments comparing COVID-19 policies to the atrocities enacted on Jewish people in the Holocaust. Greene was also suspended in July and August for violating Twitter’s policies concerning COVID-19 and spreading misinformation, which were enacted by the platform in March.

Greene was highly upset at the move, issuing a statement through her account on the Gettr platform that has become a haven for right-wingers denouncing Twitter: “Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” she said. “That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.” Through her office, she also issued a statement that she had been suspended for tweeting out statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System run by the Department of Health and Human Services. The agency takes in reporting on adverse events, but in their words it is “not designed to determine if a vaccine caused a health problem.”

Greene’s permanent suspension makes her the second elected political official that Twitter has bestowed this upon, the first being former President Donald Trump which took place last year shortly after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. However, she still has the Twitter account that is associated with her Congressional office.

Georgia State
The Atlantic

The Scariest Thing About Marjorie Taylor Greene

On January 3, 2021, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was sworn into office. One month later, she was removed from all her House committee assignments. Perhaps it wasn’t a huge shock that the representative who began her political career in 2017 writing about the “Clinton Kill List” for the now-defunct blog American Truth Seekers and then ran on the lie that Democrats were part of a satanic cabal (QAnon) would have so much trouble fitting in at the storied institution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz portray Capitol riot as distraction to overturning 2020 election

Two far-right members of the House of Representatives held a press conference on Capitol Hill on the anniversary of the 6 January insurrection, defending President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election and blaming rioters from distracting the GOP from achieving that goal.As much of the media was focused on events being held within the Capitol building itself, Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, two of the most ardent supporters of 2020 election conspiracies on Capitol Hill, claimed that there were legitimate reasons to suspect fraud in the 2020 election while throwing the president’s own supporters who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Donald Trump
#Jewish
CBS News

Over 30 people who rallied in Washington on January 6, 2021 are running for state and federal offices

On January 6, 2021, among those who attended the rallies leading up to the attack on the Capitol or were among the mobs in the restricted area of the Capitol were at least 31 state and federal candidates seeking office in 2022, according to an analysis by CBS News. The candidates are running in 19 states, and 11 of them have been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

The AP Interview: Pelosi says 'democracy won' on Jan. 6

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had a singular message for Americans and the world on the eve of the anniversary of the horrific attack on the Capitol:“Democracy won.”In an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, steps from where a mob loyal to Donald Trump laid siege to the building, Pelosi said it’s time for the country to turn to its “better angels,” draw from history and ensure a day like Jan. 6 never happens again. "Make no mistake, our democracy was on the brink of catastrophe," Pelosi told the AP.“Democracy won that night," she said. "These people, because of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
