Electronics

Zezirdas Anti-Fog Full Face Snorkel Mask w/ Camera Mount $9.90

By Tarun
 5 days ago

Amazon has the Zezirdas Anti-Fog Full Face Snorkel Mask w/ Camera...

Us Weekly

Almost Gone! This Perfect Crossbody Bag Is Just $8 at Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s time to act fast. We know you’re ready, but now is really your time to make some moves and snag what might just be the deal of the day. It’s an Amazon Lightning Deal, however, which means there is an extremely limited time to shop — and that the deal might be totally claimed soon!
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
SHOPPING
People

Believe It: Amazon's Hidden Outlet Store Has Best-Selling Kitchen Appliances on Sale — Up to 70% Off

In between all the holiday cooking and baking you've been doing, it's easy to imagine how much easier prepping would be with that dream kitchen must-have. Well, you don't have to put it on next year's wish list, because there are thousands of deals on best-selling and popular kitchen products hidden within Amazon's Outlet store. And the discounts are up to 70 percent off right now.
SHOPPING
SPY

These Toasty Hand Warmers Will Keep Your Fingers Warm No Matter How Cold It Is

It’s that time of year again when the air gets chilly, the days get shorter, and all of our extremities have to work extra hard to stay warm. Wearing wool socks, winter gloves and warm beanies can help keep the extreme ends of your body from losing extraneous heat, but there are also convenient portable devices that can help generate heat and keep things toasty. We’re talking, of course, about hand warmers. Read More: Don’t Miss a Single Text, Tweet or Story With the Best Touchscreen Gloves The best hand warmers are a cheap, simple and easy way to keep your fingers...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that came back for 2022

Don't ask how, don't ask why, and don't ask how long they'll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas now behind us, however, there's no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it's an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers' favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that's after they disappeared more than a week ago. We're...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this $28 small bathroom storage cabinet

We all what it's like to have a shortage of available space in a bathroom. It's something that tons of us have to deal with in our homes. Whether you live in an apartment or a house, there simply never seems to be enough space where you need it. Of course, that's often particularly true in bathrooms. They're often the most confined spaces in any home, so it clearly makes sense. That's why you need a good small bathroom storage cabinet, and Amazon has a fantastic option to check out. Even an average-sized bathroom can feel like the walls are closing...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals page and you’ll find so thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There’s a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon’s most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we’re talking about best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members.
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Aosu Doorbell Camera Wireless 5MP Ultra HD w/ Alexa & Google $90

Amazon has the Aosu Doorbell Camera Wireless 5MP Ultra HD w/ Alexa & Google for a low $90.00 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "55NSS7P9" (Exp 1/9). This is originally $199.99, so you save 29% off list price. Adopted 7 pieces of an advanced ultra-clear optical glass lens with WDR ensures...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Viltrox unveils $469 13mm F1.4 AF lens for Fujifilm X-mount cameras

Optics and accessory manufacturer Viltrox has announced a new 13mm F1.4 autofocus lens for Fujifilm X-mount camera systems. The lens, which offers a roughly 20mm full-frame equivalent focal length, is expected to ship in February. The Viltrox 13mm F1.4 AF is constructed of 14 elements in 11 groups. It has...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Gifeel S12 Bluetooth Earbuds $12.79

Amazon has the Gifeel S12 Bluetooth Earbuds for a low $12.79 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "JIOQBUFT" (Exp Soon). This is originally $31.99, so you save 60% off list price. Bluetooth 5.0 technology; 10mm large size dynamic speaker. Smart touch control; Up to 30hr playtime. Type-C quick...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

INIU 15W Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charging Stand $12.59

Amazon has the INIU 15W Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charging Stand for a low $12.59 after Coupon Code: "XL2SI4PL" (Exp 1/14). Free shipping on orders over $25 or with Amazon Prime. This is originally $20, so you save 40% off list price. 15W Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charging Stand. NTC Temp°Guard Protection;...
ELECTRONICS

