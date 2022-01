The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Pepperdine Waves finally get to kick off their conference play after both teams were paused due to COVID over the past couple of weeks. For the Zags, this will be their first time on the court since Dec. 28. Pepperdine has been off for even longer, last playing on Dec. 23. The two teams face off tomorrow evening, at 6:00 pm.

