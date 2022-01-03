ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAFC hand Steve Cherundolo a chance as manager, but can he succeed on a bigger stage in MLS?

By Chronicle Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are numerous examples of players jumping straight into management upon retirement. Barcelona and Spain legend Xavi took over the managerial reins at Qatari club Al Sadd mere days after his playing career ended, while Frank Lampard took his first managerial job at Derby County 18 months after hanging up his...

angelsonparade.com

LAFC not rebuilding says new head coach Steve Cherundolo

It’s officially official. After months of rumors, wild speculation, and a few tense weeks from fans, LAFC have their head coach for the new era. Steve Cherundolo was introduced on Wednesday as the new head coach for the black and gold. Let’s be brutally honest, regardless of who was...
SOCCER
OCRegister

New LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo plans to maintain continuity amid roster changes

Now “Steve the Successor” gets his turn at the helm of the Los Angeles Football Club. Steve Cherundolo was officially welcomed as the second on-field leader in the club’s five-year history during a press conference at Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday. Cherundolo, 42, has never been...
MLS
lafc.com

Max + Vince Podcast #121 | Meet The New Boss With New LAFC Head Coach Steve Cherundolo

It's officially official. Steve Cherundolo is the second head coach in LAFC history. The new boss was presented to the media at a press conference hosted by Max Bretos at Banc of California Stadium. Joined by LAFC GM John Thorrington and owners Larry Berg and Bennett Rosenthal, Cherundolo addressed the media for the first time as head coach. Following the press conference, Max and Vince headed to the LAFC locker room with another special guest, 110 Football Connor Kalopsis, to talk about the new hire and all the big transfer news swirling around MLS these days. Before talking the moves of Ricardo Pepi, Daryl Dike, and Lorenzo Insigne, the guys gave their thoughts on what Cherundolo will bring to LAFC and spoke to some of the concerns fans have expressed. Then it was Cherundolo himself joining the podcast. Max and Vince got a chance to ask about the interview process, find out more about Steve's coaching journey, and get more details on what Steve has planned for LAFC in 2022.
MLS
angelsonparade.com

LAFC hints moves to come, and Steve Cherundolo talks Carlos Vela

Obviously the focus of LAFC’s press conference on Wednesday was their official unveiling of Steve Cherundolo as the new head coach, but there were very faint hints of what’s to come next for the first team. Lead owner Larry Berg offered no specifics, but basically promised signings are...
MLS
Person
Carlos Vela
Person
Steve Cherundolo
Person
Bob Bradley
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Franco Escobar
Person
Jason Kreis
Person
Cristian Arango
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Xavi
#Barcelona#Lafc#Qatari#Major League Soccer#German#Usl#The Las Vegas Lights#Stream Espn Fc Daily#Espn
