Annual Moonlight Ski Event Being Held A Quarry Park

The fishing locally is good. That's according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He joined me on WJON today. Schmitt says there can be a January slump but he's not seeing that right now. He says the fish are active and that includes blue gills, crappies and walleye. Schmitt says ice conditions throughout the local area aren't thick enough to support permanent ice houses and large vehicles but he says he's seeing plenty of portable ice houses, ATVs and people walking on the ice. Schmitt says there is not a lot of people on the lakes right now and because of that lack of pressure the fishing will remain good.

