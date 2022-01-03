ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Annual Moonlight Ski Event Being Held A Quarry Park

By Alex Svejkovsky
 5 days ago
WAITE PARK -- Cross county ski enthusiasts of all ages can hit the trails at Quarry Park. The Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota and...

The Weekender: SCSU Athletics, Open Skate and More!

ST. CLOUD -- If you're New Years Resolution is get out more, then check out this weeks central Minnesota entertainment guide. Take the family for an afternoon of ice skating, go to Quarry Park for the annual Moonlight Ski event, catch one of several sporting events happening at St. Cloud State University, enjoy a breakfast with music by the St. Cloud String Quartet, and enjoy the music of Switch at Rollies. Read more in The Weekender!
