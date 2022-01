Tommy Fury believes he has unfinished business with Jake Paul — and he’s sick of getting blamed for a mishap that he says was out of his control. Fury has been the subject of ridicule from the YouTuber-turned-boxer since withdrawing from the pair’s originally scheduled Dec. 18 boxing match because of a broken rib and chest infection he suffered in camp. With Fury sidelined, Paul instead rematched Tyron Woodley on pay-per-view and knocked out the former UFC welterweight champion in highlight-reel fashion in the sixth round of an otherwise lackluster fight.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO