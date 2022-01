ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) — A long list of bad reviews and an F rating with a major consumer advocate aren’t stopping an online travel agency from picking up new customers. As CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reported, the travel agency is also picking up new complaints. Every second counts at Hermitage International, an Elk Grove Village-based freight company that works hard to move goods in and out of the country on time. But lately, co-owner Ned Milic is working to move a refund into his bank account. “You’re spending a lot of time spinning your wheels,” Milic said, “and that’s a waste of time...

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO