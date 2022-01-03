ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Twins Were Born 15 Minutes Apart In 2021, and in 2022

By Cameron // Middays
kiss951.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe hear a lot about New Years babies, but this is new to me; New Year’s twins!. Fatima Madrigal and her husband, Robert Trujillo wilcomes not one, but two babies this past weekk. The couple...

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Trujillo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Sister
WOWK 13 News

Alabama Baby Born in Family’s Driveway

SMITHS STATION, AL (WRBL) – One Smiths Station family has quite the story to tell as they welcomed their baby girl.  At 39 weeks and three days, Baby Evie, made plans to enter the world, plans a little different from what mom and dad anticipated. 7-pounds and 7-ounces, on December 7th, Baby Evie Eiland made […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WECT

Parents welcome quadruplets just in time for the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) – Mariah and Jose Marquez welcomed quadruplets just in time for the holiday, defying all odds. When the couple had their first child five years ago, doctors told them their daughter was “a miracle” because Mariah had some fertility issues. “We tried for...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Upworthy

Mother uses family holiday card to let loved ones know her child is nonbinary and it's adorable

A young mother is being lauded for celebrating her child embracing their nonbinary identity and for sharing the same with their loved ones. Jennifer Chen posted a family holiday card featuring her husband Brendan Hay, and their twins Chloe and Clark to make the announcement in November. Chen introduced her kid as non-binary and shared their new name—Clark. As reported by TODAY, she wrote, "Clark prefers they/them/he pronouns and would like to be known as my kid/my son who is non-binary. Clark asked us to tell our friends and family who they are now."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy