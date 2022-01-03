ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland State Police respond to 41 crashes during early morning rush

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ANNE ARUNDEL, MD – From 3:30 to 9:30 a.m., Maryland State Police...

Shore News Network

Crash shuts down Route 72 in Manahawkin

MANAHAWKIN, NJ – On Friday, January 7, 2022 at 11:50 am, the Stafford Township Police Department responded to the intersection of Route 72 and Marsha Drive for the report of a motor vehicle collision. Investigation revealed a 2006 box truck, operated by Joseph White, 51 of Tuckerton, was traveling...
Shore News Network

Ocean County food delivery driver had car stolen while making delivery by teen who crashed it later on GSP

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – On January 01, 2022, at approximately 4:07 pm, Patrolman Kyle Pimm and Corporal Steve Mandarine were dispatched to the CVS Pharmacy located on Route 9 and Bryant Road following a reported motor vehicle theft investigation. The victim contacted the police department and indicated that an unknown actor(s) entered his vehicle that was parked in the parking lot and fled the scene traveling westbound on Wells Mills Road. The vehicle, a 2020 blue Toyota, was left unlocked and running in the parking lot while the victim was delivering food to an employee within the CVS.
