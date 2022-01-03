Maryland State Police respond to 41 crashes during early morning rush

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – On January 01, 2022, at approximately 4:07 pm, Patrolman Kyle Pimm and Corporal Steve Mandarine were dispatched to the CVS Pharmacy located on Route 9 and Bryant Road following a reported motor vehicle theft investigation. The victim contacted the police department and indicated that an unknown actor(s) entered his vehicle that was parked in the parking lot and fled the scene traveling westbound on Wells Mills Road. The vehicle, a 2020 blue Toyota, was left unlocked and running in the parking lot while the victim was delivering food to an employee within the CVS.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO