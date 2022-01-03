ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Woman charged for abuse of puppy, kicking and dragging it, police charge

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TULSA, OK – On 12/31/2021 around 4:50 p.m., Mingo Valley officers were called out to 8th and Sheridan for a report of a woman kicking and dragging a small puppy. The witnesses followed the woman, giving additional reports of abuse....

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
Shore News Network

Athens man charged for indecency with child

ATHENS, TX – Officers from the Athens Police Department arrested a suspected child abuser Friday. Norris James Robert, 57, was found at his residence and placed under arrest for a 3rd Degree Felony warrant for Indecency with a Child that was issued by City Judge Steve Green. Robert is currently awaiting arrangements at the Henderson County Jail.
ATHENS, TX
Shore News Network

Anchorage Man Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

ANCHORAGE – An Anchorage man was sentenced yesterday to 57 months in prison and three years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy M. Burgess for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, on July 31, 2020 Ronald Fetuao Maefau, 45, drove...
Shore News Network

Philadelphia police searching for suspects in armed robbery

PHILADELPHIA, PA – On Friday, December 17, 2021, at 5:30 am, three unknown black males entered the Ridge Gas & Mini Mart located at 2300 Ridge Ave. While inside the suspects forced their way behind the counter with a gun. One of the suspects held an employee at gunpoint while the other suspect stole money, cigarettes, and lottery tickets then fled the store in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported during this incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Puppies
Shore News Network

Salem County Man Charged with Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

CAMDEN, N.J. – A Salem County man made his initial appearance on a charge of illegally possessing a firearm, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. Jabbar Pierce, 41, of Penns Grove, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He appeared by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew J. Skahill on Jan. 6, 2022, and was detained.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Five Alleged Jersey City Gang Members Charged with Murders of Rival Gang Member and 17-Year-Old Bystander

NEWARK, N.J. – Five alleged members and associates of a neighborhood-based Jersey City, New Jersey, gang were charged for their roles in two gang-related shootings, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. Shaquan Rush, aka “Nut,” aka “Sha,” 21; Darby Shirden, aka “GoHard,” aka “GH,” 21; and Jeremy Perez,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Lakeland police investigating after unidentified man’s body found

LAKELAND, FL – Detectives with the Lakeland Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying an unidentified male in a death investigation case. On Monday, January 3, 2022, the decedent was found in an area near the 2000 block of Gib-Galloway Road in Lakeland. He is a middle-aged white male, approximately 5’10”, missing several teeth from his lower right jaw.
LAKELAND, FL
Shore News Network

Two Manchester Men Plead Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Firearms Offense

CONCORD – Christopher Yule, 30, and Jacob Brady, 30, of Manchester, pleaded guilty in federal court to drug trafficking charges and related charges, United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today. Yule pleaded guilty two counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Brady pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
MANCHESTER, NH
Shore News Network

MS-13 Members and Associates Indicted in Racketeering, Narcotics and Multiple Murder Conspiracies

Defendants in this case are charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, murder in aid of racketeering, accessory after the fact to murder in aid of racketeering, witness tampering, using a firearm during a crime of violence causing death, possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and violations of the Controlled Substances Act, among other crimes. The statutory penalties for the charged offenses range from a statutory maximum of 10 years in prison to capital punishment. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Former Alderman Received Federal Sentence

Jackson, TN – Former Selmer, TN Alderman, Nickolas Atkins, 42, has been sentenced to federal prison for 48 months for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine. U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr. announced the sentence today. According to information presented in court, in March 2018, a...
SELMER, TN
Shore News Network

Shiprock man facing federal firearms and drug trafficking charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Jason E. Begay, 40, of Shiprock, New Mexico, made his initial appearance in federal court on Jan. 6 on a two-count indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams and more of methamphetamine and using and carrying a firearm during the commission of a drug trafficking crime. Begay remains in custody pending an arraignment and detention hearing scheduled for Jan. 10.
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

75K+
Followers
38K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy