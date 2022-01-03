Woman charged for abuse of puppy, kicking and dragging it, police charge
By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
5 days ago
TULSA, OK – On 12/31/2021 around 4:50 p.m., Mingo Valley officers were called out to 8th and Sheridan for a report of a woman kicking and dragging a small puppy. The witnesses followed the woman, giving additional reports of abuse....
DELAND, FL – A 14-year-old boy who pulled a gun on a DeLand skating rink employee Friday night was arrested along with his 15-year-old friend who handed him the stolen weapon. Deputies responded to a disturbance call at The Rink (1779 N. Spring Garden Ave., DeLand) around 11:15 p.m....
ATHENS, TX – An Athens Police Department investigation led to the arrest of a suspected child abuser Wednesday night. APD Detective Cpl. Jacob Sumrall, along with a team of his Detectives and Patrol Officers, served an arrest warrant on Martin Brandstrom, 47, at his residence in Athens for 2nd Degree Felony Sexual Assault of a Child.
NEWARK, NJ – Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara seeks the public’s help with identifying the below-pictured suspects in connection with an armed robbery on December 6, 2021. Police responded to a call about a robbery that occurred around 11:48 p.m. in the 400 block of...
COCO BEACH, FL – Jeremiah J. Tribbitt, 47, of Cocoa Beach, was taken into custody this past Thu., Jan. 6, on an arrest warrant for allegedly forcing his way into the Cocoa Beach Police Department’s secured bicycle impound and large property storage facility on Oct. 8, 2021 and stealing an electric bicycle.
ATHENS, TX – Officers from the Athens Police Department arrested a suspected child abuser Friday. Norris James Robert, 57, was found at his residence and placed under arrest for a 3rd Degree Felony warrant for Indecency with a Child that was issued by City Judge Steve Green. Robert is currently awaiting arrangements at the Henderson County Jail.
ANCHORAGE – An Anchorage man was sentenced yesterday to 57 months in prison and three years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy M. Burgess for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, on July 31, 2020 Ronald Fetuao Maefau, 45, drove...
A man who unlawfully possessed a firearm was sentenced today to six months in federal prison. Daric Lawrence, age 36, from Dubuque, Iowa, received the prison term after an August 10, 2021 guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. At the guilty plea, Lawrence admitted that,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA – On Friday, December 17, 2021, at 5:30 am, three unknown black males entered the Ridge Gas & Mini Mart located at 2300 Ridge Ave. While inside the suspects forced their way behind the counter with a gun. One of the suspects held an employee at gunpoint while the other suspect stole money, cigarettes, and lottery tickets then fled the store in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported during this incident.
Gulfport, Miss. – A Saucier man was sentenced to serve 12 months in federal prison for stealing government property, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey A. Breen of the Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Inspector General, South Central Field Office. Chad Jacob, 55,...
MACON, Ga. – A Middle Georgia armed robbery parolee with fourteen prior felony convictions was sentenced in federal court for distributing methamphetamine in a case involving a multi-agency search for the escaped defendant, including the use of a helicopter and K-9 unit. Monterrius Digby 36, of Fort Valley, Georgia,...
CAMDEN, N.J. – A Salem County man made his initial appearance on a charge of illegally possessing a firearm, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. Jabbar Pierce, 41, of Penns Grove, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He appeared by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew J. Skahill on Jan. 6, 2022, and was detained.
NEWARK, N.J. – Five alleged members and associates of a neighborhood-based Jersey City, New Jersey, gang were charged for their roles in two gang-related shootings, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. Shaquan Rush, aka “Nut,” aka “Sha,” 21; Darby Shirden, aka “GoHard,” aka “GH,” 21; and Jeremy Perez,...
LAKELAND, FL – Detectives with the Lakeland Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying an unidentified male in a death investigation case. On Monday, January 3, 2022, the decedent was found in an area near the 2000 block of Gib-Galloway Road in Lakeland. He is a middle-aged white male, approximately 5’10”, missing several teeth from his lower right jaw.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL – At 2:06 p.m. on January 6, 2022, officers of the Pembroke Pines Police Department were notified of a vehicle vs pedestrian traffic crash which had just occurred within the intersection of NW 136 Avenue and NW 10th Street. Our preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle...
MANASQUAN, NJ – Manasquan police responded to the area of Broad Street after receiving an alert that an imminent crime and threat was taking place. It turned out it was just a swatting incident, but now, police are aggressively investigating to find the prankster and bring them to justice.
A Dubuque man that intended to distribute fentanyl and heroin was sentenced today to more than 3 years in federal prison. Samson S. Jackson, age 35, from Dubuque, Iowa, received the prison term after a July 28, 2021 guilty plea to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
CONCORD – Christopher Yule, 30, and Jacob Brady, 30, of Manchester, pleaded guilty in federal court to drug trafficking charges and related charges, United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today. Yule pleaded guilty two counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Brady pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
Defendants in this case are charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, murder in aid of racketeering, accessory after the fact to murder in aid of racketeering, witness tampering, using a firearm during a crime of violence causing death, possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and violations of the Controlled Substances Act, among other crimes. The statutory penalties for the charged offenses range from a statutory maximum of 10 years in prison to capital punishment. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
Jackson, TN – Former Selmer, TN Alderman, Nickolas Atkins, 42, has been sentenced to federal prison for 48 months for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine. U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr. announced the sentence today. According to information presented in court, in March 2018, a...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Jason E. Begay, 40, of Shiprock, New Mexico, made his initial appearance in federal court on Jan. 6 on a two-count indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams and more of methamphetamine and using and carrying a firearm during the commission of a drug trafficking crime. Begay remains in custody pending an arraignment and detention hearing scheduled for Jan. 10.
